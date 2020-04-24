Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Shanghai Electric Reports 26% Rise in Gross Revenue in 2019 Annual Results

comunicati

Shanghai Electric Reports 26% Rise in Gross Revenue in 2019 Annual Results

24.04.2020 - 18:45

0

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of power generation and industrial equipment, announced its audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Key 2019 Financial and Operating Metrics Compared with the Preceding Year

New orders for energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integrated services accounted for 33.2%, 26.7%, and 40.1% of the total new orders, respectively.

Rising by 12.1% in sales to RMB 45,944 million, the Energy Equipment Business Segment has continuously maintained steady performance, comprising coal-fired power generation equipment, power transmission and distribution equipment, gas-fired power generation equipment, nuclear power generation equipment, wind turbines and components, energy storage equipment, and high-end chemical equipment among others.

The sales derived from the Industrial Equipment Business Segment including elevators, medium and large-sized electric motors, intelligent manufacturing equipment, industrial basic parts, environmental protection equipment among others are up by 11.6% at RMB 46,409 million.

The Integrated Services Business Segment, encompassing the Energy Engineering Services, the Environmental Engineering Services, the Automation Engineering and Services, the Industrial Internet service, the Financial Services, and the International Trade Services, has an 83.5% increase in revenue up to RMB 44,316 million.

One of the notable highlights is the Company's achievement in its wind power equipment business, which has clinched the world's largest onshore wind turbines order for Inner Mongolia's Wulanchabu wind power base. Another significant accomplishment is the order for 39 sets of 4MW onshore wind turbines and towers from the NORINCO International Croatia project, marking its formal entry into the European wind power market.

As a project representative in the coal-fired power generation business unit, the Anhui Pingshan Power plant is poised to operate in late 2020 with its world record-breaking thermal efficiency at 48.92%. The breakthrough 1,350 MW ultra-supercritical double reheat power generation unit has helped in controlling global emissions of greenhouse gases for a more sustainable future by reducing the coal consumption for power generation to 251g/kWh.

To maintain the Company's leadership in energy-related products, Shanghai Electric has diversified its business and invested into production of new types of batteries. The Company's independently developed and manufactured lithium iron phosphate battery is used at Beijing's Daxing International Airport, mobile energy storage system in Xiong'an New District that connects the grid, and power battery system for new energy bus are testament of strong demand in its order book.

In 2019, Shanghai Electric has launched the Industrial Internet to push the boundary of minds and machines. With the "Industrial Internet SEunicloud Platform", the Company is now providing a one-stop solution for wind power intelligent operation, thermal power remote operation and machine tool maintenance through the convergence of the global industrial system with the power of advanced computing, analytics, low-cost sensing and new levels of connectivity permitted by the Internet.

Shanghai Electric has been expanding its global reach with major progress of projects in the Middle East (Thar Coal Field and Power Plant Project ), (Dubai 700 MW Concentrated Solar Power Plant Project), South Asia (Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) Project in Bangladesh), South Australia, among other regions. The Company has also announced that it is to join the Expo 2020 Dubai as the official partner of the China Pavilion, demonstrating its global ambition.

Shanghai Electric has prepared a presentation for its 2019 annual results, which is available on Shanghai Electric's Investor Relations website at https://www.shanghai-electric.com/listed_en/upload/resources/file/2020/04/18//86486.pdf  

About Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) is principally engaged in the designing, manufacturing and sale of power equipment and industrial equipment. It focuses on Energy Equipment Business including manufacturing and sale of coal-fired power generation equipment, gas-fired power generation equipment, nuclear power equipment, wind power equipment, energy storage equipment, Industrial Equipment Business including production and sale of elevators, medium and large-sized electric motors, intelligent manufacturing equipment, industrial basic parts, environmental protection equipment and the Integrated Services Business including the contracting of construction of power generation plants, power transmission and distribution projects as well as other businesses.

Related Linkswww.shanghai-electric.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159638/LOGO_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, niente bonus di 1.000 euro per gli operatori sanitari precari che lavorano in prima linea

Coronavirus, niente bonus di 1.000 euro per gli operatori sanitari precari che lavorano in prima linea

Vasco Rossi, gli studenti cantano Un senso e il Comandante li incoraggia: "Teniamo duro, stop Covid 19". Video

Video Vasco Rossi, gli studenti cantano Un senso. Il Kom: "Teniamo duro"

Benedetta Rossi, cosa fa il cane Nuvola che sta sempre in casa: la food blogger sotto la pioggia Video

Benedetta Rossi, cosa fa il cane Nuvola che sta sempre in casa: la food blogger sotto la pioggia Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, da Oms sforzo globale per accelerare ricerca vaccino

Coronavirus, da Oms sforzo globale per accelerare ricerca vaccino

MIilano, 24 apr. (askanews) - I leader mondiali hanno lanciato in video conferenza un'iniziativa globale dell'Oms per accelerare la ricerca, lo sviluppo e la distribuzione di vaccini e test contro il coronavirus, con la raccolta di un fondo da 7,5 miliardi di euro. "Il nostro impegno condiviso è di garantire che tutti abbiano accesso a tutti gli strumenti per sconfiggere il Covid-19" ha detto il ...

 
In Madagascar si ricorre a vecchi rimedi: tisana "Covid-Organics"

In Madagascar si ricorre a vecchi rimedi: tisana "Covid-Organics"

Roma, 24 apr. (askanews) - In Madagascar si distribuiscono gratuitamente tisane contro il coronavirus. Un rimedio "tradizionale", una bevanda a base di artemisia, pianta medicinale usata contro la malaria, già ribattezzata "Covid-Organics". La bevanda viene data anche agli studenti di una scuola di Antanarivo e viene consigliata vivamente a tutti come prevenzione. Sviluppata dal Malagasy ...

 
Vieri e Pirlo su Instagram: "Tu e Nesta sempre alla Playstation". E quell'infortunio al dito...
SOCIAL

Vieri e Pirlo su Instagram: "Tu e Nesta sempre alla Playstation". E quell'infortunio al dito...

Anche Andrea Pirlo ospite su Instagram di Bobo Vieri, un appuntamento ormai cult nel mondo dei social quello tra l'ex attaccante di Inter, Juve e Milan, e i suoi ex compagni di squadra. Tante risate e aneddoti, come quello raccontato da Vieri: "Ricordo un episodio al Milan: tu e Nesta eravate in camera insieme e giocavate alla Playstation. Passo in camera da voi, siete stati 10 minuti a giocare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Richard Gere papà a 70 anni: un altro figlio dalla moglie Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere con la moglie (Hola!)

GOSSIP

Richard Gere papà a 70 anni: un altro figlio dalla moglie Alejandra Silva

La dolce attesa è finita. La cicogna è arrivata al ranch di Richard Gere a Pound Ridge, appena fuori New York City. Infatti l'attore di Hollywood, protagonista di "Pretty ...

24.04.2020

Ascolti tv, debutto da record di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti". A Venezia vince Zanze XVI

TELEVISIONE

Ascolti tv, debutto da record di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti". A Venezia vince Zanze XVI

Debutto da record per la sesta stagione di “Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti”. Il format basato sulla sfida tra ristoratori, in questo caso tutti di Venezia, ha centrato ...

24.04.2020

Video Sky Achille Lauro, pensa ai concerti drive e lancia la clip di "16 marzo"

MUSICA

Video Sky Achille Lauro, pensa ai concerti drive e lancia la clip di "16 marzo"

Achille Lauro torna con il nuovo video del brano "16 marzo" (clicca qui). Il cantante - ospite di SkyTg24 - ha spiegato che il video si rifa a un immaginario degli anni ...

24.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33