BioChek Acquires BIOTECON, Creates Leading Global Player in Veterinary and Food Safety Solutions

24.04.2020 - 17:45

REEUWIJK, Netherlands, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioChek, the specialist company to offer innovative and user-friendly veterinary diagnostic tools, today announced the successful acquisition of BIOTECON, specialised in development and manufacturing of PCR based solutions for food safety diagnostics.

The merger creates a new, leading global player in Veterinary and Food safety solutions, targeting mainly the markets of Meat, Egg, Dairy, Baby food, Chocolate and Beer & Beverage. The synergetic product portfolios of both companies create an industry-unique range of services.

"This allows us to offer a complete diagnostic management solution from Farm to Fork for our customers," said Barend van Dam, Founder and CEO of BioChek, part of the EW Group. "Food safety starts with healthy animals. We are proud that with the acquisition of BIOTECON we can now cover the whole chain, starting with the monitoring of animal health, through management of safe processing to the final consumer product."

BioChek can now provide cutting-edge technology with a broad portfolio of ELISA tests, qPCR test, extraction kits, robotics and data analysis software. The acquisition is part of the long-term growth strategy.

Dr. Berghof Jäger, Founder and CEO of BIOTECON GmbH, is delighted: "We are excited to be part of BioChek. With BioChek's global presence we can even better serve and support our customers and further improve our global market position."

BioChek and BIOTECON have developed a far-reaching concept to strengthen both companies. This also includes comprehensive long-term plans for strong investments in new research and development for innovative products and services. This will enable both companies to offer their customers reliable, customer-oriented services in the long term.

Barend van DamPhone: +31 182 582 592info@biochek.com

 

 

