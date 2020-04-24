Empire State Building Launches #HeroesShineBright Campaign To Show Thanks To First Responders

A week of lightings for First Responder organizations and Essential Workers kicks off April 24

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced the launch of #HeroesShineBright, a weeklong campaign to give thanks to every person putting their lives on the line to save others during the COVID-19 pandemic both in the United States and around the world. Every night from April 24 through May 2, ESB will dedicate its tower lights to a different First Responder organization, shining in their representative colors to acknowledge their bravery and service.

On May 2, the final night of #HeroesShineBright, ESB will partner with the World Federation of Great Towers in a coordinated lighting that will see the Burj Khalifa (UAE), CN Tower (Canada), Macau Tower (China), Busan Tower (South Korea), Willis Tower (US), Euromast (Netherlands), 360 Chicago (US), Calgary Tower (Canada), One Liberty Observation Deck (US), Ostankino TV Tower (Russia), Tallinn TV Tower (Estonia), UFO Tower (Slovakia), and others shine their lights in a red heartbeat from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. in their local time zone to bring global awareness to those helping fight the pandemic. The Eiffel Tower will also dedicate its signature sparkle to the campaign that evening.

The schedule of lightings is as follows:

"The Empire State Building is the beating heart of all of us, and the international icon of the skyline of New York City. She shines her lights to show First Responders and essential workers our appreciation, love, and support, which they deserve," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. "Our tribute to the heroes on the front lines of our great city, one group at a time, will culminate with a worldwide show of support as the World Federation of Great Towers showers universal light to spotlight the contributions of First Responders around the world."

The Empire State Building encourages fans to participate in the #HeroesShineBright campaign, and leave comments on its posts and stories across its social media platforms thanking essential workers each night of the lightings. On May 2, the Building will share a celebratory compilation video incorporating videos of personal thank yous, fan comments, and inspiring videos of the lightings across the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.esbnyc.com.

About the Empire State Building Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty Trust Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.