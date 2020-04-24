Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Educational Platform Toolshero Offers Global Support in Self-development During Quarantine

comunicati

Educational Platform Toolshero Offers Global Support in Self-development During Quarantine

24.04.2020 - 08:45

0

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus has surprised us worldwide and forced many people to stay indoors. In trying to make the best of the situation, students and professionals are finding ways to study and work from home. And as the usual day-to-day activities become less or no longer possible, the daily hustle and bustle is replaced with quiet time. This creates new opportunities. For those who want to use this valuable time to educate, develop and empower themselves, Toolshero offers immediate support.

Toolshero is an educational platform that makes personal and professional development attainable for everyone by making access to knowledge easy and affordable. During quarantine, toolshero will provide our global community with free access to its online platform for a full month. This gives visitors access to 750+ practical scientific articles on a wide range of topics such as leadership, communication, creativity, marketing, psychology and personal development. These high-quality articles are enriched with templates, worksheets and images, making learning easier and faster.

More than 10 million people in over 100 countries already use the toolshero platform and with its continuous expansion, toolshero is realizing its vision of contributing to a more empowered world. "I'm very proud to be a toolshero ambassador," says international DJ and former beauty queen Sheryl Lynn Baas. "Especially during these challenging times, I think it's amazing that toolshero is offering global support. Ever since I competed at Miss World in 2006 and founded the Sheryl Lynn Foundation, education and empowerment have been my advocacy, so I'm excited to help spread the good news!"

More information

Toolshero supports people worldwide to empower themselves through an easily accessible and high- quality educational platform for personal and professional development. The goal is to provide students, professionals, scientists and interested people everywhere with the opportunity for growth by offering them educational tools for further self-development. This valuable know-how can be used in daily practices and the gained expertise of our platform users can be shared with the people around them. This is how we empower our world together.

Kindly visit www.toolshero.com/subscribe for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158642/Toolshero_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158643/Toolshero_ambassador_Sheryl_Lynn.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, niente bonus di 1.000 euro per gli operatori sanitari precari che lavorano in prima linea

Coronavirus, niente bonus di 1.000 euro per gli operatori sanitari precari che lavorano in prima linea

Vasco Rossi, gli studenti cantano Un senso e il Comandante li incoraggia: "Teniamo duro, stop Covid 19". Video

Video Vasco Rossi, gli studenti cantano Un senso. Il Kom: "Teniamo duro"

Benedetta Rossi, cosa fa il cane Nuvola che sta sempre in casa: la food blogger sotto la pioggia Video

Benedetta Rossi, cosa fa il cane Nuvola che sta sempre in casa: la food blogger sotto la pioggia Video

Mediagallery

Rolling Stones, il video della nuova canzone. "Living in a ghost town" è dedicata al lockdown
MUSICA

Video Rolling Stones, la nuova canzone: "Living in a ghost town"

A sorpresa è uscito oggi il nuovo singolo dei Rolling Stones, intitolato “Living in a Ghost Town” e lanciato globalmente attraverso un video. Gran parte del pezzo è stato scritto circa un anno fa, ma in questi giorni di ‘lockdown’ è stato inciso: "I Rolling Stones hanno appena annunciato un nuovissimo brano, registrato a Los Angeles e Londra l'anno scorso e finito in isolamento!" hanno scritto ...

 
Marco Bocci in quarantena chiama la televendita in diretta: Laura Chiatti fa il video. Finale a sorpresa
Social

Marco Bocci in quarantena chiama la televendita in diretta: Laura Chiatti fa il video. Finale a sorpresa

Diversivi da quarantena. L'attore Marco Bocci in camera da letto insieme a Laura Chiatti prende il telefonino mentre guarda la televisione. Per approfondire leggi anche: Laura Chiatti nuda in vasca da bagno La moglie chiede spiegazioni e lui intanto si mette in diretta chiamando il numero della televendita di abiti. Parla con la signora che presenta maglie in tv. Dice di essere interessato a una ...

 
Conte: "Recovery Fund urgente e necessario, Italia in prima fila"

Conte: "Recovery Fund urgente e necessario, Italia in prima fila"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 23 aprile 2020 Conte: "Recovery Fund urgente e necessario, Italia in prima fila" "Recovery Fund urgente e necessario, Italia in prima fila". Lo ha detto il Presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, in un videomessaggio al termine del Consiglio Ue. Facebook/Giuseppe Conte Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Covid, Guterres (Onu): "La più grande crisi internazionale, garantire diritti persone"

Covid, Guterres (Onu): "La più grande crisi internazionale, garantire diritti persone"

(Agenzia Vista) New York, 23 aprile 2020 Covid, Guterres (Onu): "La più grande crisi internazionale, garantire diritti persone" Il capo delle Nazioni Unite António Guterres ha affermato che "le persone e i loro diritti devono essere al centro" nella risposta e nella ripresa del COVID-19 del mondo, descrivendo la pandemia come "la più grande crisi internazionale delle generazioni". / Un.org Fonte: ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 24 aprile, Diavoli su Sky: le anticipazioni della puntata del financial thriller

Televisione

Stasera in tv 24 aprile, Diavoli su Sky: le anticipazioni della puntata del financial thriller

Dopo il successo dei primi due episodi, disponibili on demand su Sky e Now Tv, nuovo appuntamento, questa sera 24 aprile su Sky Atlantic e Now Tv dalle 21.15, con 'Diavoli', ...

24.04.2020

Stasera in tv 24 aprile: su Rai1, in prima serata il film di Ron Howard su Pavarotti: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 24 aprile: su Rai1 in prima serata il film di Ron Howard su Pavarotti. Le anticipazioni

Un appuntamento molto atteso che arriva sul piccolo schermo sulla rete ammiraglia della Rai. Il film-documentario 'Pavarotti', realizzato dal celebre regista americano Ron ...

24.04.2020

Alex Britti, esce oggi 24 aprile il nuovo singolo "Una parola differente": il cantante spiega il brano

Musica

Alex Britti, esce oggi 24 aprile il nuovo singolo "Una parola differente": il cantante spiega il brano

E' il giorno del nuovo singolo di Alex Britti. 'Una parola differente' arriva in radio e su tutte le piattaforme digitali da oggi, venerdì 24 aprile. Per approfondire leggi ...

24.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33