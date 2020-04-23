Edicola

EVERSANA™ launches data & analytics business to drive next-generation integrated commercial services

23.04.2020 - 14:45

Company appoints healthcare data & analytics innovator Brigham Hyde, Ph.D. to lead platform launch

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading independent provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Brigham Hyde, Ph.D. to President, Data & Analytics (D&A). Hyde will lead the company's expansion into advanced data and analytics services, acquisitions and joint ventures, as well as future D&A platform and product development.

"We've built the industry's most comprehensive array of commercial services and now we will help our clients drive long term success with the most powerful approach to integrated and actionable data and analytics," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "It's powerful to watch our clients interact with Brigham as they see what's possible when the promise of driving data and prediction into action finally comes to life."

Hyde's addition to EVERSANA further strengthens the company's commitment to building next generation patient services which integrate data and analytics across the patient journey to model value-based care, as well as implement behavioral interventions to increase patient adherence and reduce healthcare system costs.

EVERSANA's data and analytics business will offer integrated patient level data, commercial analytics services, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) -based predictive capabilities, and patient solutions analytics. The offering will focus on driving client value through data and technology-based solutions that leverage AI/ML to drive next-best-action frameworks to improve patient experience and outcomes.

"Most AI and ML platform solutions are disjointed from the services and interfaces that create meaningful impact for patients. That's why I came to EVERSANA," said Hyde. "By providing a prediction platform, built on integrated patient data, combined with our best-in-class patient engagement solutions, commercial services, market access, and distribution, we have the ability to make predictions and take actions within the same organization. This has the potential to truly change how care is delivered and more importantly, how value is measured by all stakeholders, especially patients."

Hyde joins EVERSANA after Co-founding Concerto HealthAI, where he mostly recently served as President. Hyde is a Forbes Technology Council member and has served in distinguished research and teaching roles at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Tufts University.

For more information, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Sarah Zwickysarah.zwicky@eversana.com414.434.4691

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826977/Eversana_Logo.jpg

