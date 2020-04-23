Edicola

TSG acquires Stadline: signals further European expansion

23.04.2020 - 10:45

PARIS and LONDON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TSG, an Advent portfolio company and leading global provider of business management software, integrated payments, and value-added services with focus on the Health and Fitness (H&F), Childcare and Early Education, and Boutique markets, today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stadline, an innovative provider of management software and services to the fitness sector, primarily in France.

Created via the merger in 2015 of Stadline (founded in 2004) and Resamania (founded in 2008), Stadline is today considered as the most dynamic, innovative and advanced SaaS player in the French market.  Via the recently developed Resamania v2, the Stadline solution serves large multi-site fitness chains' needs, in a French market driven by consolidation.

"When we merged our companies in 2015, we had a vision to build a unique and innovative solution in the industry, dedicated to providing large, multi-site fitness chains with the features and services they needed and could not find elsewhere. Together with Pascal Farange (COO) and Jérôme Weber (CTO), we are excited about this new chapter in the Stadline adventure, and more than ever willing to lead the company to execute the combined strategy", said Frédéric Buisson, CEO of Stadline.

"We believe the combination of Stadline and TSG will further reinforce the market-leader position of Stadline in France, leveraging TSG's expertise in payments and value-added services to build a compelling integrated offering for clients", said Floris de Kort, CEO of TSG Group. "In addition, this combination will drive international expansion in markets where Stadline has already gained a foothold, notably starting in Spain. We are excited to join forces and welcome Frédéric, Pascal and Jérôme, a team of passionate entrepreneurs, in the TSG family."

Vulcain (M&A), E&Y (financial and technology), Freshminds (commercial) and Weil, Gotshal & Manges (legal) advised Advent in connection with the transaction. Priscus (M&A) and DS Avocats (legal) advised the selling shareholders. Financial terms of the transaction not disclosed.

ABOUT TSG 

TSG, an Advent portfolio company, is a leading revenue management solutions company that provides business management software, integrated payments, and value-added services to clients around the globe.  Committed to Empowering Passionate People, TSG offers highly differentiated, targeted solutions to a range of industries with focus on the health and fitness, childcare and early education, and boutique markets.  These solutions operate across Australasia, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.  For more information, visit: www.transactionservices.global.

ABOUT STADLINE

Stadline is a French leading management software provider, dedicated to the sport and fitness industry, created via the merger in 2015 of Stadline (management software developer for sports federations and clubs founded in 2004) and Resamania (management software developer for fitness clubs founded in 2008). Through its different divisions, the group serves mostly large networks of fitness clubs, including fitness, tennis, golf, climbing clubs, as well as, sports federations, swimming pools, trampoline parks and escape games. It is installed in over 1,600 sites, via 4 solutions, each dedicated to a specific sub-market:

For more information, visit: www.stadline.com

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 350 private equity transactions in 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2019, had $56.8 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 200 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. 

For more information, visit: www.adventinternational.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158314/Stadline.jpg

