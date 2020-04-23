Edicola

icometrix launches the first CE-marked image AI solution for chest CT in COVID-19

icometrix launches the first CE-marked image AI solution for chest CT in COVID-19

23.04.2020 - 09:45

LEUVEN, Belgium, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, VUB, UZ Brussel, KU Leuven, UZ Leuven, and UZ Antwerpen, together with hospitals and organizations worldwide, joined forces in a global initiative to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in the fight against COVID-19. The multinational collaboration resulted in the development of an AI algorithm, icolung, which received CE-marking for clinical use in Europe. icolung is the first CE-marked AI solution for CT resulting from a COVID-collaboration, and offers fast and objective quantification of lung pathology on chest CT scans in admitted COVID-19 patients. 

Evaluating the type, pattern, and extent of lung pathology on chest CT can help in the assessment, triage, and follow-up of COVID-19 patients. Currently, the health care system worldwide is overwhelmed by the surge of admitted COVID-19 patients, leading to an excessive workload and a shortage of resources and intensive care units (ICU) beds. Triage can help alleviate the increasing burden on the ICU and allocate resources. icolung has the potential of further decreasing workload in clinical practice by providing a fully automated assessment of the total and lobular disease burden.

"We have been testing the first versions of icolung, and believe that quantitative CT data is important," says Prof. Johan De Mey, head of radiology of the University Hospital of Brussels. "Thanks to the cloud, improvements of the AI algorithm are instantly available to us, which is essential in this rapidly evolving pandemic."

"We are proud to launch a solution that can be integrated in less than 30 minutes and has a big impact on patients. Collaboration is fundamental, and we are honored to dedicate our resources and AI expertise to this global AI initiative against COVID-19," says Dirk Smeets, Ph.D., VP Clinical Applications at icometrix. 

About icolungicolung is a cloud-based AI software to quantify disease burden in COVID-19 patients on non-contrast chest CT.  icolung quantifies total and regional lesion burden and returns a concise report and annotated images directly into the hospital PACS, within 10 min. icolung is the result of an ongoing collaboration, further improvements and developments of the icolung algorithm are automatically deployed to all users via the cloud. The icolung software seamlessly integrates into the hospital PACS and is currently offered pro bono.

About icometrix icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Chicago, USA) is the world leader in software solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from brain MR and CT scans for patients with neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, etc. The fully automated icobrain software from icometrix is FDA cleared and CE labeled and leverages artificial intelligence to quantify disease-specific brain structures in individual patients. Today, icometrix is internationally active in over 100 clinical practices. Alongside this, icometrix works with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug trials for neurological diseases.

More information at icometrix.com

Dirk Smeets - CTO dirk.smeets@icometrix.com+32495801646

Press kit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1cCpv54Gj6ReF4wDd7suSctYRCwlPjWEK?usp=sharing

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087853/icometrix_Logo.jpg

