ABL Continues to Support Race to Find a Cure; SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine Candidate

ABL utilizes its expert bioanalytical services to support confidential clients' COVID-19 vaccine development

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland and LYON, France, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL), a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) for biotherapeutics, oncolytics and vaccines, a subsidiary of the French bio-industrial group Institut Mérieux, announced today that it has signed a contract to support immunological biomarker testing of a novel prophylactic COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a confidential customer.

During the first phase of this partnership, ABL has agreed to utilize its unique experience in biomarker analysis to characterize the immune profile of volunteers participating to a phase 1 clinical trial for the vaccine candidate against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Profiling host immune status is of the highest importance for deciphering immune mechanisms that will eventually yield protective responses to COVID-19 infection. We are extremely proud to support this promising vaccine candidate by leveraging our team's deep scientific expertise and our versatile technological platforms." says Dr. Christine Bain, ABL Lyon's Scientific Director.

Development services will begin immediately and both parties are working diligently to advance this vaccine clinical trial as quickly as possible.

"In response to this unprecedented global pandemic crisis, ABL is actively supporting its US and European clients by applying our agile and global manufacturing and bioanalytical testing capabilities to accelerate novel solutions," said Jarlath Keating, CEO ABL.

To stay informed on the latest updates, please follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About ABL

A leading CDMO and CRO harnessing decades of pioneering science and manufacturing expertise to drive the development of innovative therapies and vaccines. ABL has extensive experience working with diverse organizations—including industry, government and academic entities—to support their quest in improving public health. ABL maintains global GMP facilities meeting U.S. and European regulatory standards, providing GMP manufacture of virus-based oncolytic therapies, gene therapies, vaccines and protein-based immunotherapeutic products. ABL's CDMO services include bulk drug substance, fill/finish of drug product, process and assay development, and bioanalytical testing.

As a CRO, ABL's immunologists use an integrated array of optimized immunology and molecular assay platforms, to extract immunological correlates of activity and response in both preclinical studies and clinical trials. ABL is a part of the Institut Mérieux, a group of companies dedicated to developing translational science for better patient care globally.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007037/ABL_Logo.jpg