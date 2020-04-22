Edicola

Stryker releases Emergency Relief Bed™, a limited-release medical bed to support critical needs during pandemic

22.04.2020 - 10:45

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced it has developed a low-cost, limited-release emergency response bed to quickly aid healthcare providers with efficient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. This bed is available in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"People are at the heart of what we do, and COVID-19 hasn't changed that. It has amplified our mission of making healthcare better. We're focused on meeting the supply needs of our customers so they can focus on taking care of patients right now. That's why we raced to develop our Emergency Relief Bed, which will help emergency responders and caregivers move and position patients efficiently during this critical time," said Brad Saar, president of Stryker's Medical division.

Stryker's Emergency Relief Bed is a readily-available solution intended to serve those on the front lines – ranging from hospital emergency departments to triage and pop-up areas of care. It includes a 10 cm-thick foam mattress.

The Emergency Relief Bed features a manually adjustable backrest to accommodate patients in respiratory distress, including ventilated patients. It also features low height and an attached IV pole.

The bed is intended for use in the COVID-19 pandemic to support increased patient numbers in healthcare facilities.

Learn more about Stryker's Emergency Relief bed here.

Read more about Stryker's COVID-19 pandemic response here.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact

Jenny Bragajenny.braga@stryker.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157894/Emergency_Relief_Bed_and_Team.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157895/Emergency_Relief_Bed_in_Europe_and_EMEA.jpg

