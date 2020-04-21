Edicola

NTC Grants License and Distribution Rights in Mexico to Laboratorios Grin S.A. de C.V, for Its Fixed Combination of an Ophthalmic Quinolone Antibiotic With an Anti-inflammatory Steroid

21.04.2020 - 11:45

MILAN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC Srl, an R&D focused pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy, has granted license and distribution rights on one of its research and development products, a fixed combination in eye drops, in Mexico to Laboratorios Grin S.A. de C.V, a wholly owned affiliate of Lupin, focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing world-class medicines and a leader in the Ophthalmology segment.

The product combines a quinolone antibiotic with an anti-inflammatory steroid in eye drops with the aim of providing an appropriate and rational treatment for post-cataract surgery.

To provide supportive evidence to its product, NTC completed Leader7, an international, multicenter, randomized, blinded-assessor, parallel-group clinical study designed to compare a one-week course of antibiotic prophylaxis to a two-week course with a reference comparator, in the prevention and treatment of inflammation and prevention of infection associated with cataract surgery in adults. The study was aimed at evaluating the possibility of revising the length of the patients' exposure to antibiotics.

"This agreement represents another important milestone in support of the internationalization of our company and it demonstrates our commitment to the ophthalmology arena, in which NTC is building a strong portfolio and a promising pipeline," Riccardo Carbucicchio, Chairman and CEO of NTC, states. "We believe the evidences supporting this combination product will offer great hints to the ophthalmology community and the benefit of a treatment for the patients undergoing cataract surgery. We are excited to have embraced a partnership with Laboratorios Grin in Mexico for this asset."

This novel NTC fixed combination product has been now partnered and out-licensed by NTC across 60 countries in 4 continents.

About NTC

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices and food supplements in ophthalmology, and in other therapeutic areas including pediatrics. NTC offers to more than 200 partners innovative and high quality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com

About Laboratorios Grin S.A. de C.V.

A wholly owned affiliate of Lupin, present in Mexico for over 50 years, Laboratorios Grin is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing world-class medicines, and a leader in the Ophthalmology segment, primarily  in the therapeutic areas of Allergic Conjunctivitis, Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Post Cataract Recovery, among others.

LUPIN enjoys leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas. It is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions and in India by global revenues. The Company invests 9.6 % of its revenues on research and development.

 

 

