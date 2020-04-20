Infosys: 37.8% Growth in Digital Portfolio Leads to Strong 9.8% Growth in FY 20

BENGALURU, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am proud of the Infosys team that has worked exceptionally well to achieve 93% remote working today and ensuring consistent service delivery for our clients in this rapidly changing environment. Our focus on the health of our employees and our commitment to our clients helped us navigate the past few weeks," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "We had an exceptional year in financial year 2020 with growth of 9.8% and operating margin of 21.3%. While the immediate short-term will be challenging, looking ahead, we can see that there is a strong interest to consolidate with partners with high-quality and agile service delivery and strong financial resilience. I am confident we will emerge from this stronger."

"We completed a satisfying year on multiple counts – growth in all verticals and geographies, significant increase in large deal wins, good client mining and operational discipline", said Pravin Rao, COO. "The impact caused by COVID-19 since last few weeks of March has led to significant displacement in the operating model while severely testing business continuity plans of companies. We demonstrated what a 'Live Enterprise' truly is by improving the infrastructure and technology enablement for our employees in a short time span and ensuring business continuity for clients."

"We continue to remain focused on execution excellence in a period of high uncertainty. Our relentless focus on liquidity will be supported by our strong Balance Sheet of $3.6 billion cash, backed by accelerated cost take-outs and operational rigor", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "The final dividend of `9.50 per share is a testimony of a strong free cash flow performance for FY 20."

As the world comes together to manage the impact of the crisis caused by COVID-19, Infosys is making every effort to tackle the turbulence. The company is prioritizing employee well-being, assuring services for business continuity and strategizing offerings to improve business resilience for its clients, while also supporting community initiatives. Over 93% of our workforce is enabled to work from home, in countries still under lockdown, and from the company's offices, wherever possible – are all in sync with the company's priorities and working tirelessly to help make sure clients are running their businesses and preparing for a future of resilience. (Please refer to the separate press release on our COVID-19 response released today)

The Audit Committee appointed an external legal counsel to conduct an independent investigation into the whistleblower allegations which have been previously disclosed to stock exchanges on October 22, 2019 and to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 6-K on the same date. As previously disclosed on January 10, 2020 the outcome of the investigation has not resulted in restatement of previously issued financial statements.

The Company cooperated with an investigation by the SEC regarding the same matters. In March 2020, the Company received notification from the SEC that the SEC has concluded its investigation and the Company does not anticipate any further action by the SEC on this matter. The Company is responding to all the inquires received from the Indian regulatory authorities and will continue to cooperate with the authorities for any additional requests for information. Additionally, in October 2019, a shareholder class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and certain of its current and former officers for alleged violations of the US federal Securities Laws. The Company is presently unable to predict the scope, duration or the outcome of these matters.

DN Prahlad, Independent Director, has resigned from the company to devote more time for his other business commitments with effect from April 20, 2020. The Board placed on record its appreciation for the services rendered by him during his tenure.

The Company announced the appointment of Uri Levine as an Independent Director of the Company, effective April 20, 2020, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board. The appointment is for a period of three years and is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Uri Levine is a passionate serial entrepreneur and disruptor. He co-founded Waze, the world's largest community-based driving traffic and navigation app, with more than 500 million drivers around the globe, which was acquired by Google on June 2013 for more than $1.1 billion. Uri has been in the high-tech business for the last 30 years with half of them in the start-up scene.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

