Eka Global: Supply remains priority for food packaging during coronavirus outbreak

Eka Global: Supply remains priority for food packaging during coronavirus outbreak

20.04.2020 - 10:45

BANGKOK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite some challenges from coronavirus outbreak, Eka Global, one of the world's leading longevity packaging producers, confirmed no compromise on supply and quality of its food packaging while demand in the global ready meal packaging was rising. Longevity packaging emerges as a crucial solution to stay-at-home living at the moment.

Eka Global emerged as one of the world's leading Longevity packaging producers after a Thailand-based plastic container manufacturer Eka Pak acquired Printpack Asia in late 2019 and has operated under Eka Global brand ever since. The transaction has boosted Eka's annual production capacity to 2.5 billion pieces and enabled the company to have access to a expanded network of production facilities in India and China.

Chaiwat Nantiruj, Eka Global's Group CEO, said when the company acquired Printpack Asia, it foresaw high growth potential across the world, especially in Thailand, China and India markets where the business has grown approximately 30% per annum. The growth opportunity is basically driven by modern consumers' changing lifestyle and eating behavior.

"Now, we have observed a new trend. Since the world is fighting against COVID-19 and a lot of people stay at home, they need more ready-to-eat meals which is a practical solution for safe & nutritious food and enhance personal hygiene. With this trend, we have seen our total sales increased by 100% in the first quarter this year compared to the same period last year," said Nantiruj.

With this event, consumers and governments have realized the importance of high quality food packaging that can keep the food inside as good as it is freshly cooked. This will accelerate acceptance of Longevity packaging in coming years.

"We are producing innovative Longevity packaging that allows food manufacturers to extend some ready-to-eat food product shelf life up to two years," Nantiruj said.

In addition to the advanced technology & quality, Eka Global, a true believer of circular economy, has made all its products 100% recyclable.

"We know that people are also concerned with increasing wastes from packaging. That's why we adopted principles of Circular Economy to make our products 100% recyclable. By combining green concept with innovation, what we call 'Ekanovation', we are disrupting the global packaging industry. People can live a healthier lifestyle while doing their part in reducing impact on the environment with our fully recyclable packaging. Food producers can also grow their business while reducing impact from their operations and productions on the environment. This is a real win-win solution for all," Nantiruj emphasized.

With commitment to enabling consumers to "Live a Healthier Lifestyle, Eka Global currently supplies its longevity packaging in 42 countries across six continents. It produces a wide range of green and innovative packaging for ready meal trays, fruit containers, pet food containers, baby food packaging, and beverage containers. The company has three worldwide locations, including Thailand, Suzhou and Wuhu in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156748/Eka_K_Chaiwat.jpg

