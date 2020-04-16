Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area: intelligent development accelerates production resumption

comunicati

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area: intelligent development accelerates production resumption

16.04.2020 - 15:15

0

CHONGQING, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area ranked the first among all 14 regional new areas in the third-party evaluation on China Demonstration Base for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in 2019. At present, Liangjiang New Area is vigorously implementing strategic innovation-driven action plans led by big data and intelligence. Enterprises that carried out intelligent transformation have hedged against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and some even have achieved bounce-back development.

Located in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, Lianchuang Electronics Co., Ltd., which mainly provides integrated touch display products for enterprises such as BOE, Tianma, and Vivo, has seen a surge of orders recently. What makes the electronics industry "go up against the trend"? One important factor is the high-end development in the industry. In recent years, the Liangjiang New Area has been focusing on the upgrading of the entire electronics industrial chain (Chips, LCD panels, intelligent terminals, core components and Internet of Things) towards the intellectual industry. Enterprises that focus on innovation and transformation achieves higher flexibility against market risks.

As the first national development and opening-up new area in inland China, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area welcomes its tenth anniversary of establishment in 2020. Now it is embracing the opportunities emerging from the initiative of the National Digital Economy Innovation Development Pilot Zone and the National New Generation of Artificial Intelligence Innovation Development Pilot Zone. By boosting the integration of high-end, high-quality and high-tech industries and "cloud computing" components, it has become a pillar in the development of the western region in the new era, a driver in the Belt and Road initiative as well as a model in advancing the sustainable development in the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

The electronics industry is one of the pillar industries of the Liangjiang New Area, home to a large number of electronic terminal and supporting industrial chain enterprises. By planning and carrying out the epidemic prevention and control of COVID-19, as well as economic and social development, Liangjiang New Area takes the strategic opportunity through leading enterprises, resuming the entire industry chain production and the national and global supply systems integration, ensuring smooth operation of the supply chain. The enterprise above designated size in the electronics industry have resumed in full operation and seen an increase of orders.

Thanks to a high degree of smart development, Chongqing Laibao Technology Co., Ltd has seen its production capacity recovered in a short time. As the world's leading manufacturer of medium-and-large-size capacitive touch screen shipments, its current output has exceeded 20% over the same period with only 70% employee returning to work. Thanks to its highly automated production line, it has maintained the normal operation with improved quality and efficiency.

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area provides enterprises with tax exemptions, talent training and other industrial preferential policies. To tackle the difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic, a series of policies have been implemented to help local enterprises, including labour transportation service, subsidies and "cloud promotion". The new area hopes to become a major investment destination with sound business environment and stable development of foreign trade.

For more information, please visit the official website: http://www.liangjiang.gov.cn.

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato

Video Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche"

Elettra Lamborghini in perizoma e reggiseno, selfie dal lettino dei trattamenti per il corpo

Elettra Lamborghini scatenata, selfie in perizoma e reggiseno

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Gdf Torino sequestra 400mila mascherine

Coronavirus, Gdf Torino sequestra 400mila mascherine

Roma, 16 apr. (askanews) - Sequestrate dalla Guardia di Finanza di Torino 400mila mascherine chirurgiche e Ffp2 importate illegalmente in Italia. Al centro dell'inchiesta quattro imprenditori cinesi, che puntavano a importare 5 milioni di pezzi nel nostro Paese. Proprio a inizio emergenza coronavirus i quattro cinesi hanno aperto una Partita Iva per il commercio all'ingrosso di dispositivi medici ...

 
Coronavirus, Sassoli: tenere vive democrazie, ascoltare cittadini

Coronavirus, Sassoli: tenere vive democrazie, ascoltare cittadini

Milano, 16 apr. (askanews) - Ascoltiamo i cittadini e ripartiamo insieme, con una azione coordinata. Lo ha detto il presidente del parlamento europeo David Sassoli, aprendo la sessione plenaria straordinaria che discute e vota su ulteriori misure europee per combattere l'epidemia di COVID19 e le sue conseguenze. "E' particolarmente importante mantenere vive le nostre democrazie e ascoltare i ...

 
Torneremo ad ammirare le nostre meraviglie, Roma spettacolare in un video della Polizia

Torneremo ad ammirare le nostre meraviglie, Roma spettacolare in un video della Polizia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 aprile 2020 Torneremo ad ammirare le nostre meraviglie, Roma spettacolare in un video della Polizia Le immagini spettacolari della Capitale in un video della Polizia di Stato: "Presto torneremo ad ammirare e a vivere le nostre meraviglie, patrimonio dell'umanità. Siamo un grande Paese". / fonte Polizia di Stato Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Bellanova: "Lavorare per configurare una normalità"

Coronavirus, Bellanova: "Lavorare per configurare una normalità"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Bellanova lavorare per configurare una normalita' Il Ministro dell'Agricoltura Teresa Bellanova in aula alla Camera dei Deputati per l'informativa urgente sulla situazione del mondo agricolo dinanzi l'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"Una vita", le anticipazione di aprile della soap di Canale 5: Telmo viene ingannato. Che cosa fa

Televisione

"Una vita", le anticipazione di aprile della soap di Canale 5: Telmo viene ingannato. Che cosa fa

"Una vita" è la telenovela spagnola in onda su Canale 5 alle 14.10. Anticipiamo cosa vedranno gli appassionati della fiction. Nel corso delle prossime puntate italiane di Una ...

16.04.2020

C'è il forte rischio di un'estate senza concerti. Sting rinvia il suo di un anno

Coronaviurs

C'è il forte rischio di un'estate senza concerti. Sting rinvia il suo di un anno

Diventa sempre più concreto il rischio di trascorrere una intera estate senza concerti. Alla lista di artisti e cantanti che hanno annullato i loro spettacoli si aggiunge ...

16.04.2020

Il segreto, le anticipazioni 20 - 25 aprile 2020: Raimundo va a cercare Francisca. Trame della soap Canale 5

Televisione

Il segreto, le anticipazioni 20 - 25 aprile 2020: Raimundo va a cercare Francisca. Trame della soap Canale 5

La soap Il segreto raccoglie migliaia di appassionati. Possiamo svelarvi le anticipazioni degli episodi in onda da lunedì 20 aprile a sabato 25 aprile.  L'appuntamento è alle ...

16.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33