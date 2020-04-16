Edicola

Fibocom 5G IoT Wireless Module Completes the First Data Call under China Mobile's 5G SA (Standalone) Network

16.04.2020 - 14:45

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading provider of cellular embedded wireless module solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), is proud to announce that its 5G modules FG150 and FM150 have completed the first data call and end-to-end data transmission services under China Mobile's Standalone-Structured 5G network. The download rate exceeds 100Mbps.

Fibocom FG150 and FM150 5G modules are the first 5G modules based on the Qualcomm SDX55 platform to offer the data transmission services under the SA-structured 5G network in China.

"Wireless modules are essential for communication between IoT terminals and the base stations. As the world's leading IoT wireless module solution provider, we are proud that our 5G modules have achieved another R&D milestone in the industry," said Tiger Ying, CEO of Fibocom. "The completion of the first data call under SA-Structured 5G network is a significant step towards realization of all the three 5G features (eMBB, uRLLC, mMTC) in IoT industry and helps our customers to accelerate the large-scale deployment of 5G industry applications."

The test was running on Fibocom FM150 5G module with China Mobile's 5G SIM card under the n41 network frequency band in Shenzhen Mobile 5G Joint Innovation Center. Fibocom FM150 5G module has been successfully registered on the 5G SA network and established the PDU session. In the 5G SA communication process, the establishment of PDU session is a symbolic link for successful dialing.

Fibocom FG150 and FM150 5G modules support both 5G SA and NSA network architectures, providing an integrated multi-network solution that is compatible with the global 5G Sub 6 and millimeter-wave bands. Fibocom 5G modules are compatible with both LTE and WCDMA standards, reducing customers' investment in the early stage of 5G deployment and help customers to switch the old product lines to 5G product lines quickly.

Fibocom's 5G modules have global coverage, accelerating scale deployment of the 5G IoT applications, such as 4K/8K video live broadcast, cloud office (ACPC), drone, robot, AR/VR, 5G virtual dress mirror, 5G cloud game, 5G digital signature, 5G wireless gateway, 5G CPE, 5G SD-WAN, smart grid, telemedicine, connected cars, intelligent transportation system, autonomous driving, smart home and smart cities, etc.

