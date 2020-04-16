Edicola

HONOR Celebrates Global Fans Day 2020 with 106,000 New Fans in Overseas Markets

16.04.2020 - 14:15

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the results of its biggest ever online shopping event - the HONOR Global Fans Day 2020. Running from 30 March through to 14 April, HONOR's full range of products were sold during the celebration including laptops and wearables, with the HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR MagicWatch 2 topping the list of bestselling products.

HONOR Wearables

In Russia, sales of HONOR Wearables achieved 270% YoY growth compared to HONOR's Global Fans Day 2019

In CEE, sales of the HONOR MagicWatch 2 soared by 210% compared to two weeks earlier[2], especially in Czech Republic, where the HONOR MagicWatch 2 was crowned the NO.1 bestseller on Alza.sk, DARTART, MOBIL POHOTOVOST and Electroworld. The HONOR Band 5 ranked as No.1 bestseller on DARTART and MOBIL POHOTOVOST in Czech Republic.

HONOR MagicBook 14

In Germany, sales of the HONOR MagicBook 14 ranked in the TOP 5 bestsellers in the laptop category on Notesbookbilliger.DE.

In the UK, the HONOR MagicBook 14 sold out on Amazon.co.uk during the first wave of sales.

"We want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our fans around the world for shopping with us," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "We're committed to supporting our customers and stakeholders during this challenging time and hope each purchase has played a small part in helping people to achieve a healthy and more productive lifestyle as we all adjust to these new circumstances."

With Customer-Centric Approach HONOR Continues To Expand Its e-Commerce Footprint In Europe

Running from 30 March through to 14 April, HONOR recorded over 325 millon visits[3] on hihonor.com, while more than 106,000[4] people from around the world registered to become a member on site. To unlock extra discounts and special offers, over 544,770[5] people participated in HONOR online events conducted by 8 HONOR Experience Officers worldwide.

Cementing its status as a global technology brand, HONOR is committed to offering its customers worldwide a superior, one-stop shopping experience. This includes offering all customers a range of customer-care benefits, including Free Returns[6], Free Delivery[7] and exclusive discounts on selected products for VIP members.

Following the successful launch of hihonor.com in the Netherlands in October 2019 and the upgraded version on the platform in France and Germany in February and March 2020 respectively, HONOR plans to launch the all-new version of hihonor.com on 16 April in Italy, on 30 April in Spain and during May in the UK.

Ahead of the launch of the all-new hihonor.com platform in Italy, all newly registered HONOR fans will be eligible to receive up to 60% off all HONOR product purchases and will be the first to get their hands on the latest addition to the HONOR 20 Series - the HONOR 20e. Boasting a 19.5:9 Dewdrop Display, a flagship-level triple camera, the Kirin 710F chipset and cutting-edge AI technologies for photography and a more seamless user experience, the HONOR 20E will be available in two colors – Phantom Blue and Midnight Black, priced at €179. Early birds will be able to snap the device up for just €149 from 18-19 April and €159 from 20-23 April. On top of this, customers can enjoy a €50 discount on all HONOR 9X Pro purchases from 16-17 April. Shoppers who sign up to become VIP Members will benefit from HONOR's range of upgraded after-sales services including Assitant Chat, Warranty Extension, Home Delivery and Repair as well as being entitled to receive free gifts and additional offers. Click HERE to find out more.

The newly launched HONOR 9X Pro will also go on sale for €249.90 from 16 April on hihonor.com in Germany, France and the Netherlands. All customers who purchase the device from 16-17 April will receive a coupon worth €30 to redeem on other purchases on site, as well as a free pair of HONOR Sports Pro earphones.

HONOR plans to roll-out hihonor.com in more countries across Europe later this year, in a move that will enable HONOR to further connect with global youth around the world.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading tech brand for global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on: 

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

 

 

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156189/HONOR_Wearable_Products.jpgFoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156190/HONOR_MagicBook_14.jpg

