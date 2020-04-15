Edicola

ABL, Inc. Supports Fill/Finish of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine Candidate

15.04.2020 - 17:15

ABL, Inc. utilizes its aseptic fill/finish facility to support confidential clients' COVID-19 vaccine development

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL), a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) for biotherapeutics, oncolytics and vaccines, a subsidiary of the French bioindustrial group Institut Mérieux, announced today that it has completed the aseptic fill/finish of a novel COVID-19 vaccine candidate for a confidential customer. 

ABL was able to quickly respond to the client's request, readying the fill/finish line within a week to vial the vaccine for upcoming clinical trials. 

In addition to this completed effort, ABL is in negotiations with multiple industry and US government clients to apply its capabilities to support COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic product development.  

"We are in active discussions with a number of clients to support the manufacture and testing of COVID-19 vaccine candidates," says ABL CEO, Jarlath Keating. "We understand the need to be flexible and responsive in order to best support the rapid development programs our clients have established in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.  ABL's global GMP operations are in place to meet the increased capacity requirements, while still maintaining strict compliance with regulatory authorities."  Mr. Keating continued, "We are committed to working with our clients to conquer the world's most challenging diseases, such as COVID-19, and we look forward to applying our comprehensive global manufacturing and laboratory testing capabilities to accelerate novel solutions."

About ABL

A leading CDMO and CRO harnessing decades of pioneering science and manufacturing expertise to drive the development of innovative therapies and vaccines. ABL has extensive experience working with diverse organizations—including industry, government and academic entities—to support their quest in improving public health. ABL maintains global GMP facilities meeting U.S. and European regulatory standards, providing GMP manufacture of virus-based oncolytic therapies, gene therapies, vaccines and protein-based immunotherapeutic products.  ABL's CDMO services include bulk drug substance, fill/finish of drug product, process and assay development, and bioanalytical testing.

As a CRO, ABL's immunologists, use an integrated array of optimized immunology and molecular laboratory assay platforms, to extract immunological correlates of activity and response in both preclinical studies and clinical trials.  ABL is a part of the Institut Mérieux, a group of companies dedicated to developing translational science for better patient care globally.

