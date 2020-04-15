Edicola

SKEMA Business School's EQUIS Accreditation Renewed for Another Five Years

15.04.2020 - 10:45

PARIS, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The accreditation body of EQUIS (EFMD) has just voted to reaccredit SKEMA Business School for five years, the maximum duration of the accreditation.

SKEMA is among the very few business schools across the world that are "full accredited" under EQUIS. Currently, 15 management schools in France and 119 worldwide hold this distinction.

This re-accreditation rewards the overall strategy of the school and recognises the strength of the model and its excellence internationally. The report points out that SKEMA is "a dynamic and forward-looking business school, with a strong culture of collegiality and solid internal and external governance structures." The following points have been particularly highlighted:

Alice Guilhon, dean of SKEMA Business School, comments: "I would like to thank all our stakeholders for the work we have accomplished. I hope that we will progress and continue on our path: in the next five years, we will implement our new SKY25 strategic plan. We will pay particular attention to strengthening "impact research" dedicated to businesses and society, and the achievement of our mission, more than ever at the service of the transformation of societies, for a better and fairer world."

