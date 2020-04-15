Edicola

Moonbug Partners with Showmax to Further Extend Global Presence

Moonbug Partners with Showmax to Further Extend Global Presence

15.04.2020 - 08:15

Five Moonbug Titles Come to Leading Pan-Africain Streaming Service

LONDON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun, values-based content for kids, today announced a partnership with Showmax, the leading Pan-Africain subscription video on demand (SVOD) service based in South Africa. Starting today, five Moonbug titles will be available in 56 markets.

Moonbug shows arriving on Showmax include: Little Baby Bum, Morphle, Gecko's Garage, The Sharksons and Supa Strikas(seasons 1-5, 65 episodes).

"We have been focused on two key areas as part of our growth: continuing to build partnerships with premium streaming services around the world and strategically selecting content that will resonate with these new local audiences," said Nicolas Eglau, Head of EMEA at Moonbug. "As the leading SVOD in Africa, Showmax is the perfect partner to host this diverse set of family-friendly programs that are already beloved by children and families globally."

Moonbug's values-based content supports children's development of cognitive, emotional and physical life skills, regardless of geography, culture or background. In addition to Showmax, Moonbug's shows can be enjoyed across a variety of global platforms, such as: Amazon Prime Video, Cartoon Network, DisneyXD, Hulu, Netflix and YouTube, among others, and is available in up to 15 languages, including American Sign Language.

About Moonbug Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun entertainment with positive values for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155399/Moonbug_Logo.jpg

