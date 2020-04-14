Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Dik Blewitt as a Partner, Head of Tactical Opportunities

comunicati

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Dik Blewitt as a Partner, Head of Tactical Opportunities

14.04.2020 - 17:45

0

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, has hired J. Richard "Dik" Blewitt as a Partner and its Head of Tactical Opportunities.

Mr. Blewitt joins Kennedy Lewis from GSO Capital Partners, a division of Blackstone, where he was a Managing Director focused on structured finance and credit investments. While at Blackstone, Mr. Blewitt was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Carador Income Fund PLC, as well as a member of the Global Structured Credit Investment Committee for the firm's Liquid Credit business. Prior to joining Blackstone in 2014, Mr. Blewitt was a Managing Director and Co-Head of the Securitized Asset Team at Blackrock, as well as the Partner in charge of Securitization and Insurance Products for the R3 Capital Hedge Fund. Prior to Blackrock acquiring R3 in 2009, Mr. Blewitt was the Head of Securitization at Lehman Brothers Global Principal Strategies. Mr. Blewitt was formerly a Managing Director and Global Head of Distribution for the Global Structured Products Group at Bank of America Securities, and previously worked at J.P. Morgan in Structured Finance. Mr. Blewitt earned a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University, and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Darren Richman, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, said, "Dik and I worked directly together for many years at GSO, and I am thrilled that Kennedy Lewis will benefit from his unparalleled structured finance and investing expertise, especially as we seek to take advantage of the emerging opportunity set in today's market."

David Chene, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, also added, "We are proud to have Dik as the newest Kennedy Lewis Partner. Dik's many years of expertise and creativity in the structured and corporate markets will help propel Kennedy Lewis forward as we take advantage of tactical market opportunities."

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman. The Firm pursues event-driven situations in which a catalyst may unlock value. The strategy focuses primarily on the stressed and distressed segments of the corporate and structured credit markets in North America and Europe. 

Carly Causey212-782-3491carly.causey@klimllc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155028/Kennedy_Lewis_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato

Video Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche"

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta persino a chiedere scusa ai vicini

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta a chiedere scusa ai vicini per il rumore

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, Antonelli (Cts): "Sopravvivenza a terapia al 65%"

Coronavirus, Antonelli (Cts): "Sopravvivenza a terapia al 65%"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 14 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Antonelli (Cts) sopravvivenza a terapia al 65 percento Il punto stampa quotidiano della Protezione Civile per rendere pubblico il bollettino sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, Il giustiziere della notte - Death Wish con Bruce Willis oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Il giustiziere della notte - Death Wish con Bruce Willis oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Il film di stasera è uno dei più attesi sul piccolo schermo. Va in onda nella prima serata di martedì 14 aprile su Rai4. E' “Il giustiziere della notte - Death Wish”, in onda ...

14.04.2020

Freddie Mercury, quando con Bohemian Rhapsody fece impazzire Wembley. Era il 12 luglio del 1986. Video

Musica

Video Freddie Mercury, quando con Bohemian Rhapsody fece impazzire Wembley. Era il 12 luglio del 1986

Bohemian Rhapsody. Questa sera, martedì 14 aprile, alle ore 21.15, appuntamento da non perdere su Sky Cinema Uno. Andrà in onda un film che è un vero e proprio capolavoro: ...

14.04.2020

Coronavirus, l'emozionante esibizione di Curt Smith dei Tears for fears e sua figlia Diva: Mad World. Video

Musica

Video L'emozionante esibizione di Curt Smith (Tears for fears) e sua figlia Diva

C'è un video che da qualche giorno sta spopolando sulla rete. Tra le numerose esibizioni di cantanti ed artisti che in questo periodo di quarantena hanno voluto omaggiare i ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33