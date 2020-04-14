Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Casio to Release Collaboration Model with Honda Racing to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of EDIFICE

comunicati

Casio to Release Collaboration Model with Honda Racing to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of EDIFICE

14.04.2020 - 08:45

0

Metal Watches in Team Colors and Celebratory Gold

TOKYO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the ECB-10HR, a collaboration model with Honda Racing that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of the EDIFICE brand.

Honda Racing refers to the motor sports activities that Honda Motor Company, Ltd. pursues around the world. The company has been in the spotlight as the supplier of power units to the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team since 2018, of which Casio EDIFICE is also a supporter. The new model marks the third collaboration between Honda Racing and EDIFICE, both of which have origins in Japan and share the passionate pursuit of high-tech capabilities.

The new ECB-10HR features a design with the black and red uniform color of Honda F1 crews, who support the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team at races, plus touches of gold to celebrate the 20th anniversary of EDIFICE. The black dial and case are made from carbon material, which is also often used in motor sports today, while the Honda Racing logo, real leather band, and the "20" on the bezel indicating the 20th anniversary are in red. The EDIFICE logo, the inner edge of the bezel, and the hands of the inset dials are adorned with celebratory gold.

The new model is based on the ECB-10, whose features were developed based on consultation with the Scuderia Alpha Tauri Formula One racing team. The Honda logo appears throughout the watches and the special packages. The engraving of "20th Anniversary EDIFICE" on the case back further infuses the watch with the worldview of Honda Racing and the celebratory spirit of the 20th anniversary of EDIFICE.

 

 

EDIFICE collaboration watchhttps://www.edifice-watches.com/asia-mea/en/collection/limited_edition/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153843/1.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153844/2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153842/3.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153845/4.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta persino a chiedere scusa ai vicini

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta a chiedere scusa ai vicini per il rumore

Mediagallery

Belen Rodriguez, incredibile botta dopo il passaggio con i pattini. "Secondo voi sono caduta?". Il video
social

Video Belen Rodriguez, incredibile tonfo dopo il passaggio con i pattini

Pasquetta sui pattini per Belen Rodriguez, ma il tonfo che si sente è una sua caduta? E' la stessa modella e showgirl a divertirsi nel chiederlo ai suoi fan e follower. Accade tutto nel lunedì di Pasquetta. Belen indossa i pattini e nei garage si lancia senza grossi timori. I video delle sue "acrobazie" finiscono ovviamente su Instagram, ma ci finisce anche un filmato che lascia di stucco. Belen ...

 
Folla di rider senza mascherine a Milano in attesa di un treno, le immagini

Folla di rider senza mascherine a Milano in attesa di un treno, le immagini

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 14 aprile 2020 Folla di rider senza mascherine a Milano in attesa di un treno, le immagini Molti i rider che come si vede nelle immagini aspettano sulla banchina il treno suburbano dall’hinterland milanese. Molti di loro sono senza dispositivi di protezione personale. La pagina Facebook Deliverance Milano che ha pubblicato il video, chiede più tutele per i lavoratori: “É ...

 
Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato
Social

Video Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche"

"Da Lego siamo passati al decoupage. Collage con le nostre foto un po' porche, un po' porche, un po' porche". Elettra Lamborghini dopo le costruzioni Lego e i puzzle si dedica ad un collage insieme al fidanzato AfroJack con cui forma una coppia ormai prossima al matrimonio. E per ingannare il tempo di una quarantena da Coronavirus che sembra ormai non avere più fine, i due mettono insieme una ...

 
Trump: "Vicini ad un piano per riaprire il Paese"

Trump: "Vicini ad un piano per riaprire il Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 14 aprile 2020 Trump: "Vicini ad un piano per riaprire il Paese" "Sto avendo molte discussioni con la mia squadra è i maggiori esperti, siamo molto vicini a completare un piano per riaprire il Paese, forse anche prima del previsto. Finalizzeremo presto nuove ed importanti linee guida per dare ai Governatori le informazioni necessarie per riaprire in sicurezza i propri ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Televisione, su Rai2 nuova settimana de "I fatti vostri": anticipazioni e storie da martedì 14 aprile 2020

Tv

Televisione, su Rai2 nuova settimana de "I fatti vostri": anticipazioni e storie da martedì 14 aprile 2020

Torna dopo le feste di Pasqua. Parliamo de la piazza de “I Fatti Vostri” che inizia una nuova settimana ricca di storie da raccontare. In onda da martedì 14 aprile, dalle 11, ...

14.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Animali fantastici e dove trovarli: il film magico su Canale 5 oggi 14 febbraio 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Animali fantastici e dove trovarli: il film magico su Canale 5 oggi 14 febbraio 2020

E' una saga molto attesa perché ha un seguito di appassionati che attendono la riproposizione in tv. E il momento è arrivato. Animali fantastici e dove trovarli va infatti in ...

14.04.2020

Belen Rodriguez, incredibile botta dopo il passaggio con i pattini. "Secondo voi sono caduta?". Il video

social

Video Belen Rodriguez, incredibile tonfo dopo il passaggio con i pattini

Pasquetta sui pattini per Belen Rodriguez, ma il tonfo che si sente è una sua caduta? E' la stessa modella e showgirl a divertirsi nel chiederlo ai suoi fan e follower. ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33