IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray to Analyze Latest Forecasts on COVID-19 Deaths in U.S. and Europe

14.04.2020 - 08:45

SEATTLE, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, will host a press briefing on Saturday, April 11, at 11 am (US Eastern Time) / 4 pm (UK Time) on the latest forecasts in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe regarding deaths and hospital usage related to COVID-19. Those new forecasts are available at: http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates 

 

Media@healthdata.org

Pasquetta sui pattini per Belen Rodriguez, ma il tonfo che si sente è una sua caduta? E' la stessa modella e showgirl a divertirsi nel chiederlo ai suoi fan e follower. Accade tutto nel lunedì di Pasquetta. Belen indossa i pattini e nei garage si lancia senza grossi timori. I video delle sue "acrobazie" finiscono ovviamente su Instagram, ma ci finisce anche un filmato che lascia di stucco. Belen ...

 
(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 14 aprile 2020 Folla di rider senza mascherine a Milano in attesa di un treno, le immagini Molti i rider che come si vede nelle immagini aspettano sulla banchina il treno suburbano dall’hinterland milanese. Molti di loro sono senza dispositivi di protezione personale. La pagina Facebook Deliverance Milano che ha pubblicato il video, chiede più tutele per i lavoratori: “É ...

 
"Da Lego siamo passati al decoupage. Collage con le nostre foto un po' porche, un po' porche, un po' porche". Elettra Lamborghini dopo le costruzioni Lego e i puzzle si dedica ad un collage insieme al fidanzato AfroJack con cui forma una coppia ormai prossima al matrimonio. E per ingannare il tempo di una quarantena da Coronavirus che sembra ormai non avere più fine, i due mettono insieme una ...

 
(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 14 aprile 2020 Trump: "Vicini ad un piano per riaprire il Paese" "Sto avendo molte discussioni con la mia squadra è i maggiori esperti, siamo molto vicini a completare un piano per riaprire il Paese, forse anche prima del previsto. Finalizzeremo presto nuove ed importanti linee guida per dare ai Governatori le informazioni necessarie per riaprire in sicurezza i propri ...

 

Torna dopo le feste di Pasqua. Parliamo de la piazza de “I Fatti Vostri” che inizia una nuova settimana ricca di storie da raccontare. In onda da martedì 14 aprile, dalle 11, ...

Pasquetta sui pattini per Belen Rodriguez, ma il tonfo che si sente è una sua caduta? E' la stessa modella e showgirl a divertirsi nel chiederlo ai suoi fan e follower. ...

