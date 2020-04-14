Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) Successfully Passed First EMA GMP Inspection

comunicati

WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) Successfully Passed First EMA GMP Inspection

14.04.2020 - 08:15

0

SUZHOU, China, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global company with leading open-access biologics technology platform, announced that WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. has successfully passed its first GMP inspection by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), with no critical findings. This is one of the largest biosafety testing laboratories globally providing critical testing support for the global biologics industry.

The comprehensive inspection included areas directly related to biosafety testing of a client's product, as well as WuXi Biologics (Suzhou)'s entire quality system, management system, related instrumentation and equipment. Upon passing the inspection, WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) will be one of a few third-party biosafety testing providers in the Asia-pacific region to be EU certified, which greatly improves the company's recognition from drug regulatory agencies and the reliability of its testing services for clients. This also marks another milestone following WuXi Biologics' first cGMP biologics drug substance facility, first cGMP biologics drug product facility and first cGMP cell banking facility in China, all approved by the EMA.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are excited about this inspection result, which again showcases our global premier quality services. WuXi Biologics will continue to enable our global partners in order to provide more high quality biologics to benefit patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics (Suzhou)

As one of the largest third-party biosafety testing providers in the Asia-pacific region meeting both international standards (USP, EP, JP) and Chinese standards (CN), WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) offers complete CHO cell line characterization testing services, including mycoplasma, retrovirus and general virus screening, along with adventitious virus detection. The company has a state approved BSL-2 biosafety laboratory, with certificates from both the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS) and the China Inspection Body and Laboratory Mandatory Approval (CMA). The company has its own virus bank and technologies used to prepare high-titer viruses, which enable the establishment of a rigorous viral clearance platform. Since 2015, WuXi Biologics (Suzhou) has successfully completed more than 4,000 tests and 300 projects, including more than 20 submissions for the Biologics License Application (BLA).

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of December 31, 2019, there were a total of 250 integrated projects, including 121 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 112 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 16 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, the U.S., Germany and Singapore exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta persino a chiedere scusa ai vicini

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta a chiedere scusa ai vicini per il rumore

Mediagallery

Belen Rodriguez, incredibile botta dopo il passaggio con i pattini. "Secondo voi sono caduta?". Il video
social

Video Belen Rodriguez, incredibile botta dopo il passaggio con i pattini. "Secondo voi sono caduta?"

Pasquetta sui pattini per Belen Rodriguez, ma il tonfo che si sente è una sua caduta? E' la stessa modella e showgirl a divertirsi nel chiederlo ai suoi fan e follower. Accade tutto nel lunedì di Pasquetta. Belen indossa i pattini e nei garage si lancia senza grossi timori. I video delle sue "acrobazie" finiscono ovviamente su Instagram, ma ci finisce anche un filmato che lascia di stucco. Belen ...

 
Folla di rider senza mascherine a Milano in attesa di un treno, le immagini

Folla di rider senza mascherine a Milano in attesa di un treno, le immagini

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 14 aprile 2020 Folla di rider senza mascherine a Milano in attesa di un treno, le immagini Molti i rider che come si vede nelle immagini aspettano sulla banchina il treno suburbano dall’hinterland milanese. Molti di loro sono senza dispositivi di protezione personale. La pagina Facebook Deliverance Milano che ha pubblicato il video, chiede più tutele per i lavoratori: “É ...

 
Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato
Social

Video Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato

"Da Lego siamo passati al decoupage. Collage con le nostre foto un po' porche, un po' porche, un po' porche". Elettra Lamborghini dopo le costruzioni Lego e i puzzle si dedica ad un collage insieme al fidanzato AfroJack con cui forma una coppia ormai prossima al matrimonio. E per ingannare il tempo di una quarantena da Coronavirus che sembra ormai non avere più fine, i due mettono insieme una ...

 
Trump: "Vicini ad un piano per riaprire il Paese"

Trump: "Vicini ad un piano per riaprire il Paese"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 14 aprile 2020 Trump: "Vicini ad un piano per riaprire il Paese" "Sto avendo molte discussioni con la mia squadra è i maggiori esperti, siamo molto vicini a completare un piano per riaprire il Paese, forse anche prima del previsto. Finalizzeremo presto nuove ed importanti linee guida per dare ai Governatori le informazioni necessarie per riaprire in sicurezza i propri ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Televisione, su Rai2 nuova settimana de "I fatti vostri": anticipazioni e storie da martedì 14 aprile 2020

Tv

Televisione, su Rai2 nuova settimana de "I fatti vostri": anticipazioni e storie da martedì 14 aprile 2020

Torna dopo le feste di Pasqua. Parliamo de la piazza de “I Fatti Vostri” che inizia una nuova settimana ricca di storie da raccontare. In onda da martedì 14 aprile, dalle 11, ...

14.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Animali fantastici e dove trovarli: il film magico su Canale 5 oggi 14 febbraio 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Animali fantastici e dove trovarli: il film magico su Canale 5 oggi 14 febbraio 2020

E' una saga molto attesa perché ha un seguito di appassionati che attendono la riproposizione in tv. E il momento è arrivato. Animali fantastici e dove trovarli va infatti in ...

14.04.2020

Belen Rodriguez, incredibile botta dopo il passaggio con i pattini. "Secondo voi sono caduta?". Il video

social

Video Belen Rodriguez, incredibile tonfo dopo il passaggio con i pattini

Pasquetta sui pattini per Belen Rodriguez, ma il tonfo che si sente è una sua caduta? E' la stessa modella e showgirl a divertirsi nel chiederlo ai suoi fan e follower. ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33