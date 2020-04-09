Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CQC and Total Announce Multi-year Collaboration to Develop Quantum Algorithms for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)

comunicati

CQC and Total Announce Multi-year Collaboration to Develop Quantum Algorithms for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)

09.04.2020 - 18:45

0

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) announced today that they have entered into a multi-year partnership with Total S.A. to develop quantum algorithms and quantum computing solutions for advanced carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies.

The collaboration will use CQC's expertise in quantum computing and quantum chemistry, including the utilization of CQC's industry-leading quantum chemistry platform "EUMEN," to support and help develop Total's CCUS R&D efforts.

Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC, said: "We are very excited to be working with Total. This is a topic of critical importance for the future of the planet. Total has a proven long-term commitment to CCUS solutions, and we are confident that our work with them will lead to a meaningful contribution towards a cleaner and greener future."

The announcement caps a period of significant developments for CQC, including investments from IBM and Honeywell; the launch of a quantum technologies cybersecurity platform "IronBridge" at the recent RSA conference, partnerships with organizations like CERN and most recently a groundbreaking experiment that showed the world the first Natural Language Processing implementation on a quantum computer.

About CQC

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is a world-leading quantum computing software company with over 60 scientists across offices in Cambridge (UK), London, San Francisco area, Washington, DC and Tokyo. CQC builds tools for the commercialization of quantum technologies that will have a profound global impact. CQC combines expertise in quantum software, specifically a quantum development platform (t|ket⟩™), enterprise applications in the area of quantum chemistry (EUMEN), quantum machine learning (QML), quantum natural language processing (QNLP) and quantum augmented cybersecurity (IronBridge™). For more information about CQC, visit www.cambridgequantum.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

INFOGRAFICA Come il Coronavirus ha cambiato le abitudini degli italiani

INFOGRAFICA Come il Coronavirus ha cambiato le abitudini degli italiani

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Come il Coronavirus ha cambiato le abitudini degli italiani Ecco come l'emergenza Coronavirus ha cambiato le abitudini degli italiani LAVORO Sospese alcune attività produttive, restano aperte quelle essenziali Molte aziende hanno applicato lo smartwork a distanza SPOSTAMENTI Non ci si può sposate dal proprio comune se non per esigenze di lavoro ...

 
Sileri: “Auspicabile una progressiva riapertura a breve garantendo sicurezza lavoratori”

Sileri: “Auspicabile una progressiva riapertura a breve garantendo sicurezza lavoratori”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Sileri: “Auspicabile una progressiva riapertura a breve garantendo sicurezza lavoratori” “Auspicabile una progressiva riapertura a breve garantendo sicurezza lavoratori” queste le parole di Pierpaolo Sileri, viceministro della Salute, in un’intervista esclusiva all’Agenzia Vista Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di giovedì 9 aprile 2020: dal Pirata dei Caraibi a Doc - Nelle tue mani

Televisione

Stasera in tv, film e programmi di giovedì 9 aprile 2020: dal Pirata dei Caraibi a Doc - Nelle tue mani

Un 9 aprile 2020 davanti alla tv con una serie di programmi e film molto attesti. Gli italiani a casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus hanno l'imbarazzo della scelta. Nuovo ...

09.04.2020

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

Musica

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

"Buon Kom... pleanno Patty Pravo". Se c'erano degli auguri che non potevano mancare per Patty Pravo nel giorno del suo compleanno, erano quelli di Vasco Rossi. Non è un ...

09.04.2020

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Musica

Video Patty Pravo, compleanno della signora del Pensiero Stupendo

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33