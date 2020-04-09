EOX Vantage Helps Companies in Work-at-Home Crisis

Makes suite of communication tools free

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company EOX Vantage is stepping up to help teams suddenly forced to work at home by the COVID-19 pandemic to remain productive and functional.

The Cleveland-based global Enterprise Operating System provider is giving away its SaaS suite of collaboration and communication tools for free through the end of the year in a program they've named TeamedUp 2020. The goals of the TeamedUp 2020 initiative are to help connect the millions of isolated people in our global workforce, and those right in our own backyard, whose lives have been disrupted by the health crisis and to unify communication and collaboration for displaced teams.

"Our community is extraordinarily important to our company and we feel compelled to give back what we can to help during these uncertain times. The core features of our product offering are ones that can make a significant difference as people everywhere balance work, family and distance. For our leadership team, giving away full functionality of our collaboration and communication tools to companies in need was a no-brainer," said EOX Vantage CEO Sudhir Achar. "We want to help businesses during this time and give back in the best way we know how – through visibility, increased productivity, security and collaboration."

The TeamedUp 2020 suite includes Chat, Integrated Mail, Announcements and CRM features that make it easy for widely dispersed teams to collaborate smoothly and efficiently in real time and in one secure system, eliminating the need to maintain different platforms. It's ideal for startups, smaller companies or any organizations without a current all-in-one platform.

TeamedUp 2020 gives managers, owners and team members the tools necessary to increase productivity and collaboration helping to bring back some of the human element lost in our current state and streamlining the process of getting back to work.

The TeamedUp 2020 suite will be available through Dec. 31, 2020, without regular fees.

"Since working at home began, we're hearing from clients who say the TeamedUp 2020 tools have minimized disruption and allowed them to carry on," said CEO Sudhir Achar. "We're glad to be able to help and we hope others take advantage of the platform."

Organizations interested in getting TeamedUp 2020 for free should contact EOX Vantage here.

About EOX Vantage: As a recognized global leader of operational efficiencies, EOX Vantage delivers premier solutions through our Enterprise Operating System and Managed Services. Clients from the Insurance, Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Legal industries choose EOX Vantage for the quality and results that our product and services provide. Through the actionable dashboards and data analytics of EOX Vantage's secure, all-in-one platform, businesses gain the visibility they need to make better informed decisions, resulting in increased productivity, reduced time and cost, and enhanced collaboration. EOX Vantage allows clients to focus on what they do best by reducing the time it takes to manage their essential operations and improving effectiveness with data and insights.