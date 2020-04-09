Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Marken's Direct to Patient Services Expand to Meet Needs of Clinical Trial Industry During Coronavirus Pandemic

comunicati

Marken's Direct to Patient Services Expand to Meet Needs of Clinical Trial Industry During Coronavirus Pandemic

09.04.2020 - 12:45

0

Critical Need for Patients to Receive Treatment at Home Spurs Sponsor Requests

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The prevalence of shelter-in-place restrictions and reduced hospital capacity due to the Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the first global disruption to traditional onsite clinical trials. Direct to/from Patient (DTP/DFP) and Home Healthcare (HHC) services provide solutions to keep clinical trials going, while maintaining patient safety, by shipping treatments directly to participant's homes. Through DFP services, biological samples can be retrieved from a patient's home and sent to laboratories for testing. Combining DTP services with home healthcare services allows patients to respect the confinement guidelines of their location while continuing to participate in their clinical trial.

As of March 30, nearly 30 biotech or pharma companies1 have reported a disruption to a clinical trial as a result of the crisis. The U.S Food and Drug Administration, the National Institutes of Health, the European Medicines Agency, China's National Medical Products Administration and several other entities have issued guidelines pertaining to the conduct of trials during the pandemic and are in full support of virtual services.

After sponsors secured permission to include DTP services into their protocols, Marken successfully coordinated logistics and delivery of thousands of clinical drug products directly to patients participating in trials throughout Asia, Europe, the US and Latin America. All Marken staff and selected partners are trained to provide DTP services after the personnel perform careful risk assessments to ensure time and temperature control will be maintained for each shipment.

Ariette van Strien, President of Marken, commented, "The move towards Direct to Patient services in so many trials across the globe is unprecedented.  Working closely with our clients, we have onboarded DTP trials in as little as a few days, as opposed to a more typical timeline of several weeks. Our teams have worked together to quickly procure and coordinate the temperature-controlled packaging solutions and temperature monitors into all countries. We have adapted our Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and processes to accelerate the onboarding of new clients and trials due to the high demand to deliver treatments to thousands of patients in need. We are honored to be the chosen supply chain provider for our clients as we navigate, together, through this difficult crisis."

1 A guide to clinical trials disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UPS Healthcare division. With Polar Speed and Marken included, the UPS division staffs 128 locations with 5000 employees worldwide. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial product storage and distribution. Marken's dedicated 1200 staff members manage 90,000 drug product and biological sample shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

www.marken.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732970/MARKEN_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea
Musica

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e un Pensiero Stupendo

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel 1948. E' sicuramente tra le cantanti più amate della storia della musica italiana, interprete di successi indelebili, da La Bambola a Pazza Idea, da Pensiero Stupendo a E dimmi che non vuoi morire. Icona di trasgressione, ...

 
Guarita la paziente più piccola di Coronavirus. La bimba di 2 anni torna a casa con la sua mamma

Guarita la paziente più piccola di Coronavirus. La bimba di 2 anni torna a casa con la sua mamma

(Agenzia Vista) Bari, 09 aprile 2020 Guarita la paziente più piccola di Coronavirus. La bimba di 2 anni torna a casa con la sua mamma Il post del presidente della Regione Puglia Michele Emiliano: "Ho il cuore pieno di gioia: è tornata a casa ed è completamente guarita la più piccola paziente che ha contratto il Coronavirus in Puglia, di soli due mesi. Era stata ricoverata il 18 marzo nel reparto ...

 
Sostenibilità, Giovannini: la crisi Covid non fermi l'Agenda 2030

Sostenibilità, Giovannini: la crisi Covid non fermi l'Agenda 2030

Milano, 9 apr. (askanews) - Sostenibilità e emergenza Covid-19: una volta superato il blockdown, imprese e istituzioni dovranno scegliere o di proseguire sulla strada dell'agenda 2030 intrapresa prima dello shock economico o, per contro, di spingere sull'acceleratore della ripresa prescindendo dalle soluzioni più sostenibili e spesso più costose. Un esempio per tutti: con il prezzo del petrolio ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Musica

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel ...

09.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

social

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

"Una bella lavata di testa". La quarantena di Laura Chiatti continua a tutto Instagram. Non passa giorno che l'attrice e modella di Castiglione del Lago, Perugia, non posti ...

09.04.2020

Samanta Togni esalta il marito: "Super eroe, sembra che l'abbia sempre fatto". Quale problema le ha risolto?

Social

Samanta Togni esalta il marito: "Super eroe, sembra che l'abbia sempre fatto". Quale problema le ha risolto?

In piena quarantena da Coronavirus, spunta un super eroe particolare per Samanta Togni, ballerina e star di Ballando con le stelle: il marito. Mario Russo si è trasformato in ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33