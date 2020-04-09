Edicola

Ezkoms Evolves Conversational Technology for Crisis Communication

Ezkoms Evolves Conversational Technology for Crisis Communication

09.04.2020 - 12:45

Ezkoms has adapted its conversational offering to provide the ultimate solution for crisis communication to keep the citizens of Aalter safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezkoms, a Zoovu company, today announced that it has evolved its conversational capabilities to respond to the immediate need to help the public sector efficiently communicate with citizens during unprecedented times of crisis.

Ezkoms has worked with the municipality of Aalter for more than two years, helping them communicate with citizens regarding vital services. The municipality of Aalter recently approached Ezkoms for additional support in keeping citizens safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During times of crises, information is rapidly changing. The traditional communication channels employed by governments are fundamentally unable to provide citizens with up to date and accurate information 24/7. Communication departments are not staffed or equipped to handle this type of situation, creating a need to automate communication across channels such as websites, applications and social media channels. The Ezkoms platform has enabled the municipality of Aalter to keep its' citizens informed 24/7 with additional data sources of approved information to protect lives and ease anxiety, while simultaneously alleviating pressure from help desks and human-led teams.

The latest research shows that 50% of citizens will abandon a search within a number of minutes if they are unable to find answers. The public sector must acknowledge this reality in their communication strategies. The Coronavirus crisis has acted as a wake-up call for the public sector to invest in solutions which provide citizens with access to information and remove complexity, stress and worry. It is especially vital that governments fulfil their civic duty and find a way to deal with the elevated need for information during a crisis.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments have struggled to effectively assist and support their citizens," said Maarten Verschuere, CEO, Ezkoms. "Many have cited a 100% increase in inquiries, putting an enormous strain on civil workers to offer the most up-to-date assistance and advice. At Ezkoms, we have responded by quickly adapting our technology for crisis communication. Our solution delivers always-on, real-time guidance, chatbot or click-based interactions, at a fraction of the operational cost and effort required to train and enable a customer service agent to respond."

Ezkoms has been developed by Zoovu, the global leaders in conversational technology, and leverages proprietary language modelling enabling Ezkoms' crisis assistants to understand intent and offer immediate assistance, in a way that was previously impossible. Rob Mullen, CEO, Zoovu said, "I am incredibly proud of what the Ezkoms team have achieved throughout our two year partnership with the municipality of Aalter, but am truly humbled by how quickly the team has responded in an unprecedented pandemic to keep citizens informed - and ultimately save lives."

The Ezkoms solution has been designed to act as an invaluable resource for governments and public agencies to earn the trust of their citizens through efficient communication both immediately and in the future.

About EZkoms

Ezkoms, a Zoovu company, works with local governments to help provide conversational solutions developed to significantly reduce pressure on help desks while citizens rely on an always-available source of truth that eases their anxiety. We will support you through these challenging times with best practices and guidance to ensure your assistants are constantly up to date to keep your citizens informed.

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea
Musica

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel 1948. E' sicuramente tra le cantanti più amate della storia della musica italiana, interprete di successi indelebili, da La Bambola a Pazza Idea, da Pensiero Stupendo a E dimmi che non vuoi morire. Icona di trasgressione, ...

 
Guarita la paziente più piccola di Coronavirus. La bimba di 2 anni torna a casa con la sua mamma

Guarita la paziente più piccola di Coronavirus. La bimba di 2 anni torna a casa con la sua mamma

(Agenzia Vista) Bari, 09 aprile 2020 Guarita la paziente più piccola di Coronavirus. La bimba di 2 anni torna a casa con la sua mamma Il post del presidente della Regione Puglia Michele Emiliano: "Ho il cuore pieno di gioia: è tornata a casa ed è completamente guarita la più piccola paziente che ha contratto il Coronavirus in Puglia, di soli due mesi. Era stata ricoverata il 18 marzo nel reparto ...

 
Sostenibilità, Giovannini: la crisi Covid non fermi l'Agenda 2030

Sostenibilità, Giovannini: la crisi Covid non fermi l'Agenda 2030

Milano, 9 apr. (askanews) - Sostenibilità e emergenza Covid-19: una volta superato il blockdown, imprese e istituzioni dovranno scegliere o di proseguire sulla strada dell'agenda 2030 intrapresa prima dello shock economico o, per contro, di spingere sull'acceleratore della ripresa prescindendo dalle soluzioni più sostenibili e spesso più costose. Un esempio per tutti: con il prezzo del petrolio ...

 

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Musica

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel ...

09.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

social

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

"Una bella lavata di testa". La quarantena di Laura Chiatti continua a tutto Instagram. Non passa giorno che l'attrice e modella di Castiglione del Lago, Perugia, non posti ...

09.04.2020

Samanta Togni esalta il marito: "Super eroe, sembra che l'abbia sempre fatto". Quale problema le ha risolto?

Social

Samanta Togni esalta il marito: "Super eroe, sembra che l'abbia sempre fatto". Quale problema le ha risolto?

In piena quarantena da Coronavirus, spunta un super eroe particolare per Samanta Togni, ballerina e star di Ballando con le stelle: il marito. Mario Russo si è trasformato in ...

09.04.2020

