Saudi Arabia to support fight against COVID-19 in Yemen and Palestine

Saudi Arabia to support fight against COVID-19 in Yemen and Palestine

09.04.2020 - 08:45

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the tenth virtual meeting of an ad hoc committee on combating COVID-19 in affected countries, headed by the Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, six new contracts were today signed with specialized companies to provide medical support to Yemen and Palestine to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The contracts will allow for the urgent provision of medical supplies and preventative equipment to combat the spread of the virus in at-risk communities in both countries.

"KSrelief is acting in compliance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to stand by countries affected by this pandemic," Dr Al Rabeeah said, in a statement following the signing.

Participants in the emergency meeting also discussed ways to provide necessary medical support to many other countries affected by the outbreak of the pandemic. This support will be provided in full coordination with United Nations agencies and other organizations for the good of all humanity.

The Kingdom's support for the fight against COVID-19 is the latest in a series of gestures embodying the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing impartial, comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all in need globally.

Saudi Arabia had previously pledged USD 10 million to the World Health Organization in response to its urgent appeal for help in serving countries with fragile health systems. The Kingdom has also funded a series of other programs to provide medical equipment and other aid to areas in need of rapid intervention to fight the early spread of COVID-19.

KSrelief's ad hoc committee is currently studying additional ways in which the Kingdom can help to address the provision of much-needed global medical support where it is most urgently needed.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143214/KSrelief_Dr_Abdullah_Al_Rabeeah.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1143216/KSrelief_Ad_Hoc_COVID_19_Committee.jpg

(Agenzia Vista) Los Angeles, 09 aprile 2020 L'esilarante quarantena di Schwarzenegger con il suo animale domestico, un asino L' ex governatore della California e star hollywoodiana, Arnold Schwarzenegger in un esilarante video dove mostra il suo animale domestico, un asino, cercare di entrare nel salotto di casa.

 
Molinari (Lega): "Ue non è all'altezza. Italia bloccata da Bruxelles aspetta permesso di spendere"

Molinari (Lega): "Ue non è all'altezza. Italia bloccata da Bruxelles aspetta permesso di spendere"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Molinari (Lega): "Ue non è all'altezza. Italia bloccata da Bruxelles aspetta permesso di spendere" "L'Europa di sta dimostrando non all'altezza, quando Conte dice 'se non si trova una soluzione faremo da soli' dice un'ovvietà", queste le parole del presidente del gruppo della Lega alla Camera dei deputati Riccardo Molinari intervistato dall'Agenzia Vista.

 

Serata televisiva ricca di film giovedì 9 aprile. Numerose le pellicole in programmazione. Su Rai 2 a partire dalle 21.20 è annunciata la programmazione di Captain America

"Conte dice che stiamo tutti sulla stessa barca, ma non stiamo tutti sulla stessa barca". Si intitola Fate Presto la nuova puntata di Piazzapulita in onda questa sera, 9

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto dona tutto in beneficenza. La trionfatrice del reality di Canale 5, lo dice subito dopo la vittoria con un gesto di sensibilità.

