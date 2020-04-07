Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CTEK Offers Drivers Advice on How to Look After a Car Battery Even If a Vehicle Has Not Been Used for Weeks or Months

comunicati

CTEK Offers Drivers Advice on How to Look After a Car Battery Even If a Vehicle Has Not Been Used for Weeks or Months

07.04.2020 - 15:45

0

VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In times like these when many of us are in quarantine and cities are in lock-down, you would think that our vehicles are naturally not on top of our minds. CTEK, a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries, is however reporting an unprecedented number of enquires from people all over the world, asking for advice on how best to look after their battery when their vehicle is parked up for a long period of time.

 

 

Tony Zeal, Global Training Manager at CTEK, said: "We have taken so many questions from people wanting to make sure that they protect against a flat battery – a hassle they could do without – so that when they are able to use their vehicle again the battery is charged and the vehicle is ready to go."

Tony shares information and tips on what you need to consider and how best to look after your vehicle battery when your vehicle is parked up and not being used.

CTEK chargers can be attached to the vehicle for long periods of time, so it's perfect for long-term maintenance of vehicle batteries, where the vehicle will be parked up in long-term storage. Regularly using a smart battery charger will extend battery life and maximize battery performance.

Click here for more information about looking after your battery in storage.

* If a standard lead-acid vehicle battery was sat out of a vehicle it would lose around 0.1V per month – so for example if the vehicle was parked in March, battery health would start to decline from June, and by September you may be unable to start a vehicle.

CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in battery care and power management. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation, means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141873/CTEK_Car_Battery_Tips.jpg

Press Enquiries: Katharine Parker, PR & External Communication Manager Tel: +44-(0)7974-141266 E-mail: katharine.parker@ctek.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore? Ci pensa il barboncino Brownie a scoprirlo

Video Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore?

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e due infermiere ballano all'ospedale Musica (e il resto scompare)

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e infermiere ballano in corsia

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Mediagallery

Von der Leyen: "15mld ai partner dell'Ue per sconfiggere virus"

Von der Leyen: "15mld ai partner dell'Ue per sconfiggere virus"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 07 aprile 2020 Von der Leyen: "15mld ai partner dell'Ue per sconfiggere virus" “Il coronavirus è una sfida davvero globale." Così la presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der Leyen "L’Africa potrebbe affrontare gli stessi problemi che l’Europa sta affrontando ora. I nostri partner hanno bisogno del nostro aiuto, così come noi ne abbiamo per continuare ad ...

 
Toti: "Trend decrescente in Liguria grazie a distanziamento sociale"

Toti: "Trend decrescente in Liguria grazie a distanziamento sociale"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 07 aprile 2020 Toti: "Trend decrescente grazie a distanziamento sociale" "Trend decrescente grazie a distanziamento sociale". Così il presidente della Regione Liguria, Giovanni Toti, nel corso del consueto punto sull'emergenza coronavirus in Liguria. Fonte: Facebook/Giovanni Toti Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Andrea Bocelli, concerto a Pasqua nel Duomo di Milano: concerto in streaming come regalo al mondo

L'appuntamento

Andrea Bocelli, concerto a Pasqua nel Duomo di Milano: concerto in streaming come regalo al mondo

Andrea Bocelli, nella domenica di Pasqua alle ore 19, su invito della città e del Duomo di Milano, si esibirà per portare un messaggio di amore e speranza all’Italia e al ...

07.04.2020

Stasera in tv, torna Porta a Porta: nel salotto di Bruno Vespa (7 aprile) c'è il ministro Luigi Di Maio

Televisione

Stasera in tv, torna Porta a Porta: nel salotto di Bruno Vespa (7 aprile) c'è il ministro Luigi Di Maio

Questa sera, 7 aprile, alle ore 23.20 su Rai 1 di nuovo telecamere puntate sul salotto di Bruno Vespa. Nella puntata di Porta a Porta l'ospite principale sarà il ministro ...

07.04.2020

Televisione, "Stasera Italia" su Retequattro, ospiti e anticipazioni di oggi martedì 7 aprile

Televisione, "Stasera Italia" su Retequattro, ospiti e anticipazioni di oggi martedì 7 aprile

Emergenza Coronavirus al centro della puntata di questa sera, martedì 7 aprile, alle ore 20.30 su Retequattro, di “Stasera Italia”. Barbara Palombelli, nella prima parte, con ...

07.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33