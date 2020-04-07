Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CROMSOURCE Announces Launch of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

comunicati

CROMSOURCE Announces Launch of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

07.04.2020 - 13:45

0

VERONA, Italy, 7 April, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO) with its global headquarters in Verona, Italy, has announced that it has initiated its first COVID-19 trial on behalf of a European pharmaceutical company. This trial is expected to be performed in Italy, though additional studies are planned by CROMSOURCE for other countries in Europe as well as the United States.   

 

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented global health and economic crisis. While all the work we have done in the previous twenty-two years of our operations has been critical in improving and saving lives, we are particularly proud to play such an important role in developing a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19," said Dr. Oriana Zerbini, Founder and CEO of CROMSOURCE. "The current global situation is humbling to us all, and we look forward to all global citizens returning to their daily routines."

"In response to the COVID-19 situation CROMSOURCE immediately formed a multi-disciplinary operational task force to ensure we continue to manage ongoing projects effectively, according to the most up to date regulatory guidance and incorporating innovative approaches to trial management as required," commented Kerry Dyson, Chief Operating Officer. "These steps also ensured our readiness to rapidly and effectively launch clinical trials for COVID-19 therapies, demonstrated by our support of this important new study."

About CROMSOURCE

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organization providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Specializing in clinical development and staffing solutions, we offer a flexible approach to ensure our clients' unique needs are supported. CROMSOURCE is unparalleled in offering an End-to-End Guarantee covering trial timelines, enrollment, and price. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.cromsource.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663606/CROMSOURCE_Logo.jpg 

Contact Info Margherita Mosconi  margherita.mosconi@cromsource.com   +39-045-8222-811

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore? Ci pensa il barboncino Brownie a scoprirlo

Video Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore?

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e due infermiere ballano all'ospedale Musica (e il resto scompare)

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e infermiere ballano in corsia

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Mediagallery

Von der Leyen: "15mld ai partner dell'Ue per sconfiggere virus"

Von der Leyen: "15mld ai partner dell'Ue per sconfiggere virus"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 07 aprile 2020 Von der Leyen: "15mld ai partner dell'Ue per sconfiggere virus" “Il coronavirus è una sfida davvero globale." Così la presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der Leyen "L’Africa potrebbe affrontare gli stessi problemi che l’Europa sta affrontando ora. I nostri partner hanno bisogno del nostro aiuto, così come noi ne abbiamo per continuare ad ...

 
Toti: "Trend decrescente in Liguria grazie a distanziamento sociale"

Toti: "Trend decrescente in Liguria grazie a distanziamento sociale"

(Agenzia Vista) Genova, 07 aprile 2020 Toti: "Trend decrescente grazie a distanziamento sociale" "Trend decrescente grazie a distanziamento sociale". Così il presidente della Regione Liguria, Giovanni Toti, nel corso del consueto punto sull'emergenza coronavirus in Liguria. Fonte: Facebook/Giovanni Toti Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Andrea Bocelli, concerto a Pasqua nel Duomo di Milano: concerto in streaming come regalo al mondo

L'appuntamento

Andrea Bocelli, concerto a Pasqua nel Duomo di Milano: concerto in streaming come regalo al mondo

Andrea Bocelli, nella domenica di Pasqua alle ore 19, su invito della città e del Duomo di Milano, si esibirà per portare un messaggio di amore e speranza all’Italia e al ...

07.04.2020

Stasera in tv, torna Porta a Porta: nel salotto di Bruno Vespa (7 aprile) c'è il ministro Luigi Di Maio

Televisione

Stasera in tv, torna Porta a Porta: nel salotto di Bruno Vespa (7 aprile) c'è il ministro Luigi Di Maio

Questa sera, 7 aprile, alle ore 23.20 su Rai 1 di nuovo telecamere puntate sul salotto di Bruno Vespa. Nella puntata di Porta a Porta l'ospite principale sarà il ministro ...

07.04.2020

Televisione, "Stasera Italia" su Retequattro, ospiti e anticipazioni di oggi martedì 7 aprile

Televisione, "Stasera Italia" su Retequattro, ospiti e anticipazioni di oggi martedì 7 aprile

Emergenza Coronavirus al centro della puntata di questa sera, martedì 7 aprile, alle ore 20.30 su Retequattro, di “Stasera Italia”. Barbara Palombelli, nella prima parte, con ...

07.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33