Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Zentiva Extends Commercial Footprint By Completing Acquisition of CEE Business From Alvogen

comunicati

Zentiva Extends Commercial Footprint By Completing Acquisition of CEE Business From Alvogen

07.04.2020 - 08:45

0

PRAGUE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Group a.s. confirms the closing of its previously declared acquisition of Alvogen's Central and Eastern European (CEE) business. The deal adds to Zentiva's continuing organic growth, reinforcing Zentiva's commercial footprint in Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, and expanding its presence into additional new markets including Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Croatia and West Balkans. As a result, Zentiva can now deliver an expanded product portfolio to millions more people across Europe and beyond.

 

 

"With this acquisition, we bring together two of the leading branded generic and OTC businesses in the CEE region," said Nick Haggar, Chief Executive Officer of Zentiva. "Our strengths and product portfolios complement each other perfectly, in line with Zentiva's growth strategy. With our continued expansion into new markets and our winning team, we can deliver more high-quality and affordable medicines that people need every day."

Alongside the recently announced acquisition of the manufacturing site in Ankleshwar, expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, this acquisition also expands Zentiva's production capacity with the Labormed Alvogen site in Bucharest, Romania.

This latest development builds on recent commercial acquisitions of Creo in the UK and Solacium in Romania and multi-million Euro investments in Zentiva's existing production facilities in Prague and Bucharest.

"Alvogen CEE markets over 200 branded generic and OTC products across multiple therapeutic areas, consisting of highly-recognized brands like Lactacyd®, Persen®, EuBiotic® and many more with leading market positions in 14 key countries across CEE," said Hacho Hatchikian, newly appointed Head of Commercial CEE Region, Zentiva. "To join Zentiva is a great opportunity to become part of one of the leading companies in Europe, expand our footprint, and advance operational excellence, all dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of millions of people."

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,000 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague and Bucharest - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines and OTC products in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

Learn more about Zentiva on www.zentiva.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore? Ci pensa il barboncino Brownie a scoprirlo

Video Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore?

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e due infermiere ballano all'ospedale Musica (e il resto scompare)

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e infermiere ballano in corsia

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, i robot portano il cibo ai pazienti in isolamento

Coronavirus, i robot portano il cibo ai pazienti in isolamento

Milano, 7 apr. (askanews) - I medicinali e il cibo ai malati di Covid 19 li porta il robot. Ancora una volta la tecnologia viene in aiuto per combattere il virus, che a causa dell'alta contagiosità si diffonde rapidamente, soprattutto negli ospedali se non vengono usate protezioni adeguate. La sperimentazione è stata avviata a Chennai, in India, per cercare di ridurre al minimo i contatti fra gli ...

 
Apple produce mascherine protettive, Tim Cook: "Le distribuiremo dove c'è più bisogno"

Apple produce mascherine protettive, Tim Cook: "Le distribuiremo dove c'è più bisogno"

(Agenzia Vista) USA, 07 aprile 2020 Apple produce mascherine protettive, Tim Cook: "Le distribuiremo dove c'è più bisogno" "Apple si dedica a supportare la risposta mondiale a COVID-19. Ora abbiamo fornito oltre 20 milioni di maschere attraverso la nostra filiera. I nostri team di progettazione, ingegneria, operazioni e imballaggio collaborano anche con i fornitori per progettare, produrre e ...

 
Coronavirus, Conte: "Liberati 750 miliardi, metà Pil"

Coronavirus, Conte: "Liberati 750 miliardi, metà Pil"

Roma, 7 apr. (askanews) - Un flusso "poderoso" di liquidità che vale metà del Pil italiano. Il Consiglio dei ministri ha approvato un pacchetto di norme per garantire alle imprese le risorse per scongiurare il collasso economico del Paese nell'emergenza coronavirus. "Con il decreto appena approvato diamo liquidità immediata per 400 mld alle nostre imprese, che siano piccole medie e grandi: 200 ...

 
Coronavirus, tenda della protezione civile al polo didattico di Rieti per effettuare i tamponi. Le foto
L'EPIDEMIA

Coronavirus, tenda della protezione civile al polo didattico di Rieti per effettuare i tamponi. Le foto

Coronavirus, tenda della protezione civile al polo didattico di Rieti per effettuare i tamponi. Come annunciato dal presidente della Provincia Mariano Calisse la palestra del polo è stata messa a disposizione della Asl per allestire un centro Covid. Nello specifico nella struttura saranno effettuati i tamponi nella massima sicurezza e dopo che saranno allestiti locali idonei. Leggi anche: Il polo ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia dopo l'incidente si abbandona con il ballo anni Ottanta. Cosa fa Video

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia dopo l'incidente si abbandona con il ballo anni Ottanta. Cosa fa Video

Una caduta rovinosa, inseguita negli scherzi a suon di gavettoni. L'intervento del medico dopo aver battuto la testa a terra. Ma adesso sembra in buona forma. Antonella Elia, ...

07.04.2020

Belen Rodriguez, dalle foto super sexy ad ago e filo: Stefano De Martino la filma mentre cuce

Social

Belen Rodriguez, dalle foto super sexy ad ago e filo: Stefano De Martino la filma mentre cuce

Non solo sfilate di moda, sedute in posa, programmi televisivi, foto sexy e show. La quarantena da Coronavirus sta insegnando a Belen Rodriguez anche molte altre attività. ...

07.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia dopo la caduta nella Casa. Come sta, l'incontro con Sossio

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia dopo la caduta nella Casa. Come sta, l'incontro con Sossio

Domani, mercoledì 8 aprile 2020, è in programma su Canale 5 l'attesa finale del Grande Fratello Vip 4. Due giorni prima dell'ultimo atto del reality condotto da Alfonso ...

07.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33