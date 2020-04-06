Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Yuyu Pharma Appoints Robert Wonsang Yu as President Designate

comunicati

Yuyu Pharma Appoints Robert Wonsang Yu as President Designate

06.04.2020 - 08:15

0

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220), a global pharmaceutical company based in Korea, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Wonsang Yu as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 6, 2020.

Robert Yu is the grandson of Yuyu's founder and former Chairman, Mr. Teukhan Yu, and the son of Yuyu's current Chairman Dr. Seungpil Yu. Prior to joining Yuyu Pharma in 2008, Robert worked at Novartis in 2004 as a Sales Representative in New York and has been recognized for his sales achievements. He was also a Training and Sales Force Effectiveness (SFE) Manager at Novartis Korea and Asia-Pacific based out of Singapore.

Robert earned his Bachelor's Degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and his MBA from Columbia Business School in New York. He also volunteers as the Club Leader of the Columbia Business School Alumni Club of Korea and a member of the Columbia Business School Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Advisory Board. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Pharmaceutical Science at SunKyunKwan University in Seoul, Korea. Robert also was an exchange student at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan and Beijing Language and Cultural University in Beijing, China.

Prior to business school, his career began as a Forensic Consultant at the accounting firm, Arthur Andersen, and he later joined the Private Client Services group at Merrill Lynch in New York as a Financial Consultant.

Dr. Seungpil Yu, Chairman of Yuyu Pharma, said, "We are pleased with the appointment of Robert Yu as our new President and CEO of Yuyu Pharma. Yuyu has an outstanding 80 year history. We look forward to Robert's leadership to carry Yuyu Pharma over the 100 year mark."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

For Media Enquiries:

Sean Yoonhjyoon@yuyu.co.kr 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141152/Robert_Wonsang_CEO.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Quarantena da Coronavirus, l'allenamento di Taylor Mega finisce su Instagram: "Siete pronte ragazze?"

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e due infermiere ballano all'ospedale Musica (e il resto scompare)

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e infermiere ballano in corsia

Video Ballando con le Stelle salta, ma c'è Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Video Ballando a casa. Sfida col tango: Samanta Togni contro Samuel Peron

Mediagallery

Alexander-Arnold e Rashford insieme per campagna #HealthyAtHome

Alexander-Arnold e Rashford insieme per campagna #HealthyAtHome

Milano, 6 apr. (askanews) - afp 12.41 Milano, 6 apr. (askanews) - FARE VEDERE TUTTO IL VIDEO: Da 00.21 mio speech "Due campioni, due rivali in campo, per un giorno uniti con lo stesso obiettivo. I calciatori inglesi Trent Alexander-Arnold del Liverpool e Marcus Rashford del Manchester United sono i testimonial della campagna #HealthyAtHome dell Organizzazione mondiale della Sanità nella giornata ...

 
Allenarsi alla complessità: i 25 anni della Fondazione Sandretto

Allenarsi alla complessità: i 25 anni della Fondazione Sandretto

Milano, 6 apr. (askanews) - Era il 6 aprile del 1995 quando nasceva a Torino la Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, oggi un'istituzione del contemporaneo tra le più forti e dinamiche del panorama non solo italiano. Un quarto di secolo dopo e in un momento così particolare e difficile per i musei e la cultura, così come per la vita di ciascuno di noi, Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo ha inviato ...

 
Coronavirus, Boris Johnson dall'ospedale: "Morale alto". Nell'ultima apparizione appariva provato Video
Pandemia

Coronavirus, Boris Johnson dall'ospedale: "Morale alto". Nell'ultima apparizione appariva provato Video

Boris Johnson ricoverato in ospedale a Londra per il Coronavirus. Il premier britannico ha parlato delle sue condizioni su Twitter. "La scorsa notte, su consiglio del mio medico, sono andato in ospedale per alcuni controlli di routine mentre ancora ho sintomi del covonavirus. Ho il morale alto - ha detto Johnson - e resto in contatto con la mia squadra, mentre lavoriamo insieme per combattere ...

 
Elettra Lamborghini scatenata, cambia allenamento e in completo leopardato mette in mostra seno e lato B
Social

Elettra Lamborghini scatenata, cambia allenamento e in completo leopardato mette in mostra seno e lato B

"Dopo una settimana di camminate e dieta mi sono rotta e quindi cambio allenamento". Come al solito scatenata Elettra Lamborghini che dal suo profilo Instagram prima annuncia che cambierà metodo per fare attività fisica e poco dopo pubblica i video dei suoi nuovi esercizi. Look esagerato: leggings super attillati e leopardati e top abbinato, stessa fantasia e anche in questo caso aderente più che ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Eva Henger e il trapper Sciarra su Instagram per il nuovo video di "Come Adamo ed Eva"

Musica

Eva Henger e il trapper Sciarra su Instagram per il nuovo video di "Come Adamo ed Eva"

Sabato 11 aprile Eva Henger effettuerà una diretta dal suo account Instagram per lanciare il nuovo videoclip di un brano suo e del trapper Sciarra, "Come Adamo ed Eva". Il ...

06.04.2020

Elettra Lamborghini scatenata, cambia allenamento e in completo leopardato mette in mostra seno e lato B

Social

Video Elettra scatenata, cambia allenamento in completo leopardato

"Dopo una settimana di camminate e dieta mi sono rotta e quindi cambio allenamento". Come al solito scatenata Elettra Lamborghini che dal suo profilo Instagram prima annuncia ...

06.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia scivola e batte la testa inseguita da Sossio. Interviene il medico Video

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia scivola e batte la testa inseguita da Sossio. Interviene il medico Video

Incidente nella Casa del Grande Fratello Vip 4 per Antonella Elia a due giorni dalla finale del Reality di Canale 5 che si terrà mercoledì 8 aprile. E' scivolata e ha battuto ...

06.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33