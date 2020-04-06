Edicola

Empire State Building Global Heartbeat Continues With Hourly Salute To First Responders And Moment Of Darkness In Memory Of The Fallen

06.04.2020 - 08:15

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of April 2, and every night throughout the ongoing pandemic, the Empire State Building will shine in a dynamic heartbeat to show solidarity and support to the over 1 million people in 180 countries affected by COVID-19. At this time, over 208,000 people have fully recovered in the three months since the virus appeared.

Additionally, at the top of every hour, the Building will sparkle in the colors of First Responders to pay respect to the heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.  The colors include yellow, blue, silver, red, white, green, and grey for the dispatchers, law enforcement, correctional officers, firefighters, paramedics, and military members of our communities who have put their lives on the line on behalf of us all. 

The Empire State Building's world-famous tower lights, in partnership with iHeartMedia's Z100, will continue to sync to a broadcast of Alicia Keys'Empire State of Mind every night at 9:00 pm. The public is invited to join the conversation by posting a video to their social media pages with the hashtag #EmpireStateBuilding and #iHeartNewYork and tagging both the Empire State Building and iHeartRadio to share how we are all still able to connect with each other. 

At the close of the 9:00 p.m. light show, the Empire State Building will go dark for five minutes to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives in the global pandemic and those who grieve for them.

About the Empire State Building Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

