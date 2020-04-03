Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Techstars Launches Global Online Startup Weekend Events Aimed at Fighting COVID-19

comunicati

Techstars Launches Global Online Startup Weekend Events Aimed at Fighting COVID-19

03.04.2020 - 14:45

0

Calling inventors, innovators and developers from all over the world to come together to tackle virus-related issues in the first-of-its-kind series hosted in more than 60 countries

BOULDER, Colorado, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the global platform for investment and innovation, today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Global Online Startup Weekend, "Unite to Fight COVID-19." The company is calling on anyone with an idea or desire to help. Participants will work together from home with others in their country, spending their weekend tackling the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Community leaders from more than 60 countries have pledged their time to help organize this event, which will focus on developing COVID-19-related solutions unique to each country. Each online Startup Weekend will be run at a country level, with support from both Techstars staff and volunteers. During the live, online event, innovators, developers, inventors and more will come together to develop prototypes that could solve some of the biggest challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Startup Weekend has always been an amazing opportunity for entrepreneurs and startups to refine their ideas and gain exposure to collaborators, investors and sponsors. It was immediately clear to us that we could apply this same model to address the many challenges we are all facing from the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Brown, Co-founder and CEO of Techstars. "We've quickly pivoted our approach to Startup Weekend programming to bring together hundreds, hopefully thousands, of people to create solutions for some of the problems arising from this crisis. We already have incredible support and are hopeful that volunteers will see what we are doing and sign up to join us."

Twenty teams from around the world will be selected to go on to participate in a Techstars Innovation Bootcamp experience.

Anyone interested in joining their local country event as a participant, mentor, sponsor, or a volunteer for the organizing team, please complete this form. Find updates and see which countries are already signed up here.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began to affect communities around the world, Techstars has made a variety of changes to programming and community engagement to keep people safe and still continue supporting startups and innovators in this time of great need. Learn more about Techstars' efforts and find resources and perspectives at techstars.com/covid.

About TechstarsTechstars is the global platform for investment and innovation. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of more than $26 Billion. www.techstars.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897891/Techstars_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Mediagallery

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

(Agenzia Vista) Hong Kong, 03 aprile 2020 Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong Cittadini di Hong Kong di nuovo chiusi in casa dopo la seconda ondata di contagi da coronavirus, ecco gli applausi che riecheggiano tra i palazzi per il personale medico Fonte Twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus il 3 aprile. GRAN BRETAGNA - A Londra è stato inaugurato un nuovo ospedale temporaneo con 4000 posti letto in un centro congressi nella zona Est della città realizzato in soli 9 giorni. FRANCIA - In Francia, un capannone del Marché International de Rungis, il più grande mercato agroalimentare di prodotti freschi del ...

 
Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? Secondo nuovi studi il Coronavirus viaggia nell'aria anche con il semplice respiro. Il virus SarsCov2 viaggerebbe con il respiro a 1,8 metri distanza tra due persone. Con uno starnuto il virus può raggiungere gli 8 metri di distanza. L'Oms potrebbe rivedere regole sull'uso mascherine, al momento ...

 
A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - "Chi può metta, chi non può prenda": un cartello alla base dell'aiuola dell'Alberone, un leccio simbolo del quartiere Appio-Latino a Roma, offre pasta, sugo, olio e altri prodotti a chi in questo periodo di lockdown italiano si trova in difficoltà. Un'iniziativa spontanea nata qualche giorno fa e che vede la panchina sotto l'albero sempre piena di doni alimentari dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Mara Venier torna puntuale in onda domenica. La 29° puntata di “Domenica In”, domenica 5 aprile, alle 14,  in diretta dagli Studi ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ di Roma, avrà come ...

03.04.2020

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Soap

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Nelle anticipazioni delle puntate della fiction di Rai1 Il Paradiso delle signore che andranno in onda dal 13 al 17 aprile è la storia tra Ludovica Brancia e Riccardo ...

03.04.2020

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Televisione

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Grandi film in televisione in questo periodo nel quale gli italiani stanno in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Mel Gibson è il cuore impavido protagonista di 'Braveheart', ...

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33