HUAWEI CLOUD: Fighting COVID-19 with Technology

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD announced today that they launched a global action plan to help customers around the world to fight COVID-19 with cloud and AI services. As part of this international action plan against the coronavirus, HUAWEI CLOUD will be providing free AI and cloud services and will be recruiting partners around the world to help fight this pandemic together.

Deng Tao, President of HUAWEI CLOUD Global Market, stated, "HUAWEI CLOUD has been working with partners in China to use innovative technologies such as cloud and AI to fight the pandemic, and has accumulated practical experience with AI-assisted CT scan analysis, drug discovery, online education, and telecommuting technologies. Now, we are launching this international action plan to share our practical experience to the international market. We will make every effort to leverage technology to help our customers around the world cope with challenges faced in the midst of this crisis."

In the healthcare domain, HUAWEI CLOUD provides EIHealth free of charge, which includes services such as viral genome detection, Antiviral drug in silico screening, and AI-assisted CT patient screening service. In the education sector, HUAWEI CLOUD works with partners to provide online education services for schools and other educational institutions. They are also helping enterprises migrate businesses to the cloud to ensure continuous operations while the pandemic continues. HUAWEI CLOUD is now offering up to 1,500 hours of free cloud resources for each newly registered user, complete with 24/7 professional support on the HUAWEI CLOUD (international) website.

HUAWEI CLOUD has also released the Anti-COVID-19 Partner Program, a program focused on five main scenarios: remote office, AI support, enterprise assistance, smart healthcare, and online education. Partners who participate in this program can not only obtain comprehensive business, technological, and market support, but will also have the opportunity to obtain free cloud resources worth up to USD $30,000.

To join the Global Action Plan for Fighting COVID-19, contact us at antivirus1@huawei.com.

For more information, please visit: https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/fight-covid-19.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141248/HUAWEI_CLOUD.jpg