Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

HUAWEI CLOUD: Fighting COVID-19 with Technology

comunicati

HUAWEI CLOUD: Fighting COVID-19 with Technology

03.04.2020 - 13:15

0

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CLOUD announced today that they launched a global action plan to help customers around the world to fight COVID-19 with cloud and AI services. As part of this international action plan against the coronavirus, HUAWEI CLOUD will be providing free AI and cloud services and will be recruiting partners around the world to help fight this pandemic together.

Deng Tao, President of HUAWEI CLOUD Global Market, stated, "HUAWEI CLOUD has been working with partners in China to use innovative technologies such as cloud and AI to fight the pandemic, and has accumulated practical experience with AI-assisted CT scan analysis, drug discovery, online education, and telecommuting technologies. Now, we are launching this international action plan to share our practical experience to the international market. We will make every effort to leverage technology to help our customers around the world cope with challenges faced in the midst of this crisis."

In the healthcare domain, HUAWEI CLOUD provides EIHealth free of charge, which includes services such as viral genome detection, Antiviral drug in silico screening, and AI-assisted CT patient screening service. In the education sector, HUAWEI CLOUD works with partners to provide online education services for schools and other educational institutions. They are also helping enterprises migrate businesses to the cloud to ensure continuous operations while the pandemic continues. HUAWEI CLOUD is now offering up to 1,500 hours of free cloud resources for each newly registered user, complete with 24/7 professional support on the HUAWEI CLOUD (international) website.

HUAWEI CLOUD has also released the Anti-COVID-19 Partner Program, a program focused on five main scenarios: remote office, AI support, enterprise assistance, smart healthcare, and online education. Partners who participate in this program can not only obtain comprehensive business, technological, and market support, but will also have the opportunity to obtain free cloud resources worth up to USD $30,000.

To join the Global Action Plan for Fighting COVID-19, contact us at antivirus1@huawei.com.

For more information, please visit: https://activity.huaweicloud.com/intl/en-us/fight-covid-19.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141248/HUAWEI_CLOUD.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Mediagallery

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

(Agenzia Vista) Hong Kong, 03 aprile 2020 Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong Cittadini di Hong Kong di nuovo chiusi in casa dopo la seconda ondata di contagi da coronavirus, ecco gli applausi che riecheggiano tra i palazzi per il personale medico Fonte Twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus il 3 aprile. GRAN BRETAGNA - A Londra è stato inaugurato un nuovo ospedale temporaneo con 4000 posti letto in un centro congressi nella zona Est della città realizzato in soli 9 giorni. FRANCIA - In Francia, un capannone del Marché International de Rungis, il più grande mercato agroalimentare di prodotti freschi del ...

 
Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? Secondo nuovi studi il Coronavirus viaggia nell'aria anche con il semplice respiro. Il virus SarsCov2 viaggerebbe con il respiro a 1,8 metri distanza tra due persone. Con uno starnuto il virus può raggiungere gli 8 metri di distanza. L'Oms potrebbe rivedere regole sull'uso mascherine, al momento ...

 
A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - "Chi può metta, chi non può prenda": un cartello alla base dell'aiuola dell'Alberone, un leccio simbolo del quartiere Appio-Latino a Roma, offre pasta, sugo, olio e altri prodotti a chi in questo periodo di lockdown italiano si trova in difficoltà. Un'iniziativa spontanea nata qualche giorno fa e che vede la panchina sotto l'albero sempre piena di doni alimentari dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Mara Venier torna puntuale in onda domenica. La 29° puntata di “Domenica In”, domenica 5 aprile, alle 14,  in diretta dagli Studi ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ di Roma, avrà come ...

03.04.2020

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Soap

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Nelle anticipazioni delle puntate della fiction di Rai1 Il Paradiso delle signore che andranno in onda dal 13 al 17 aprile è la storia tra Ludovica Brancia e Riccardo ...

03.04.2020

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Televisione

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Grandi film in televisione in questo periodo nel quale gli italiani stanno in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Mel Gibson è il cuore impavido protagonista di 'Braveheart', ...

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33