Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Highlander Partners Announces the Completion of its Sale of the Akomex Group

comunicati

Highlander Partners Announces the Completion of its Sale of the Akomex Group

03.04.2020 - 08:45

0

WARSAW, Poland, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander"), a leading middle market private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Central Europe, today completed the previously announced sale of its portfolio company Akomex Group ("Akomex" or the "Company"), to Sebastian Śliwa, the co-founder of Akomex, jointly with the management and with support from AMC Capital IV S.c.Sp., a fund advised by Mezzanine Management.

Headquartered in Poland, Akomex is one of the leading manufacturers of packaging in Central Europe, specializing in high-quality solid cardboard, leaflets, labels, trays and laminated sheets for the pharmaceutical, food, electronics, technology, personal care and home appliance sectors.  Akomex, founded in 1993, maintains two manufacturing operations in Poland and one converting operation in Denmark, producing over 1.8 billion items per year. 

Highlander acquired controlling interest in Akomex in 2010, undertaking a significant capacity expansion through new facilities and state-of-the-art production equipment in Starogard Gdanski, Poland.  In 2014, Akomex acquired Druk Pak, located in Aleksandrów Kujawski, Poland, to further diversify its offerings into pharmaceutical packaging.  This acquisition was followed by the acquisition of Danish packaging producer, Planopack of Herning, Denmark, in 2018.  The combination of these three companies created one of the largest packaging companies in Central Europe, serving many of the world's leading food and pharmaceutical producers.

"We are very pleased to complete this transaction and happy that Sebastian is able to once again become the majority shareholder. We have been a very patient investor, owning Akomex for over nine years, and invested heavily in the company during our ownership period, including two significant add-on acquisitions. It is very satisfying to see such an outstanding outcome," stated Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander. 

"We are very pleased with the job that Grzegorz Łajca, President and CEO of Akomex Group, and his team have done in making Akomex a leader in Central Europe, and we wish them and Sebastian the best as they continue to grow the company," added Artur Dzagarow, Managing Partner of the Highlander Partners Central Europe – Poland office.     

Rothschild and Co. (Rothschild Polska Sp. z o.o. - www.rothschildandco.com) acted as exclusive financial advisor to Highlander, and GESSEL (www.gessel.pl) served as Highlander's legal adviser.

CIC Corporate Finance (www.cic.pl) acted as a transaction adviser to Sebastian Śliwa and Mezzanine Management. Baker & McKenzie (www.bakermckenzie.com) and Norton Rose (www.nortonrosefulbright.com) acted as legal advisers.

Additionally EY performed due-diligence analysis.

About Highlander PartnersHighlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with over $2 billion of assets under management.  The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience, including basic manufacturing, food, chemicals, building materials, consumer products, and others.  Highlander Partners uses a "buy and build" investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About Mezzanine ManagementMezzanine Management is currently investing from Accession Mezzanine Capital IV, which closed in 2018 on €264 million and is the firm's largest vehicle to-date. Mezzanine Management is the exclusive advisor to the Accession Mezzanine Capital group of funds, whose total investments exceed €700m. Since 2000, Mezzanine Management has been operating in Central and Eastern Europe through its offices in Vienna, Warsaw, Bucharest, Budapest and Prague. The funds' investment portfolio is diverse, with more than 50 transactions across 12 countries in CEE. The funds are backed by reputable institutional investors, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Fund and a number of banks, funds of funds, pension funds and insurance companies. For more information, visit www.mezzmanagement.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/85592/highlander_partners_logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141039/Akomex_logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Mediagallery

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

(Agenzia Vista) Hong Kong, 03 aprile 2020 Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong Cittadini di Hong Kong di nuovo chiusi in casa dopo la seconda ondata di contagi da coronavirus, ecco gli applausi che riecheggiano tra i palazzi per il personale medico Fonte Twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus il 3 aprile. GRAN BRETAGNA - A Londra è stato inaugurato un nuovo ospedale temporaneo con 4000 posti letto in un centro congressi nella zona Est della città realizzato in soli 9 giorni. FRANCIA - In Francia, un capannone del Marché International de Rungis, il più grande mercato agroalimentare di prodotti freschi del ...

 
Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? Secondo nuovi studi il Coronavirus viaggia nell'aria anche con il semplice respiro. Il virus SarsCov2 viaggerebbe con il respiro a 1,8 metri distanza tra due persone. Con uno starnuto il virus può raggiungere gli 8 metri di distanza. L'Oms potrebbe rivedere regole sull'uso mascherine, al momento ...

 
A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - "Chi può metta, chi non può prenda": un cartello alla base dell'aiuola dell'Alberone, un leccio simbolo del quartiere Appio-Latino a Roma, offre pasta, sugo, olio e altri prodotti a chi in questo periodo di lockdown italiano si trova in difficoltà. Un'iniziativa spontanea nata qualche giorno fa e che vede la panchina sotto l'albero sempre piena di doni alimentari dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Mara Venier torna puntuale in onda domenica. La 29° puntata di “Domenica In”, domenica 5 aprile, alle 14,  in diretta dagli Studi ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ di Roma, avrà come ...

03.04.2020

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Soap

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Nelle anticipazioni delle puntate della fiction di Rai1 Il Paradiso delle signore che andranno in onda dal 13 al 17 aprile è la storia tra Ludovica Brancia e Riccardo ...

03.04.2020

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Televisione

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Grandi film in televisione in questo periodo nel quale gli italiani stanno in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Mel Gibson è il cuore impavido protagonista di 'Braveheart', ...

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33