Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Huawei Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

comunicati

Huawei Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

02.04.2020 - 16:45

0

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, demonstrating global customers' recognition of it for Huawei NetEngine AR series routers and CloudWAN (Huawei SD-WAN) solution.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets.

On Gartner Peer Insights as of March 28, 2020, Huawei has a high overall rating of 4.8/5 stars - second highest rating among almost 30 Customers' Choice vendors in this market. Huawei's SD-WAN Solution is highly recognized by customers from a wide variety of sectors, such as financial services, carrier, and government as it sets itself apart in terms of product capabilities, deployment, O&M, and service support.

"We're thrilled to be named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. I would like to express my gratitude to all customers for the feedback they have shared with us through Gartner Peer Insights," said Gu Xiongfei, President of Huawei WAN Domain. "Huawei is committed to providing first-class solutions and products that meet customer requirements and receive their recognition. In the future, we will hold fast to customer-centricity and continued innovation, and persist in helping customers to accelerate digital transformation."

Driven by the continued innovation and expertise of Huawei NetEngine AR and SD-WAN technologies, Huawei earns the unwavering trust of customers, and its NetEngine AR experiences No. 1 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales revenue for five consecutive years in the global market:

For more information about Huawei NetEngine AR routers and SD-WAN Solution, visit Huawei SD-WAN website.

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Mediagallery

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

(Agenzia Vista) Hong Kong, 03 aprile 2020 Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong Cittadini di Hong Kong di nuovo chiusi in casa dopo la seconda ondata di contagi da coronavirus, ecco gli applausi che riecheggiano tra i palazzi per il personale medico Fonte Twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus il 3 aprile. GRAN BRETAGNA - A Londra è stato inaugurato un nuovo ospedale temporaneo con 4000 posti letto in un centro congressi nella zona Est della città realizzato in soli 9 giorni. FRANCIA - In Francia, un capannone del Marché International de Rungis, il più grande mercato agroalimentare di prodotti freschi del ...

 
Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? Secondo nuovi studi il Coronavirus viaggia nell'aria anche con il semplice respiro. Il virus SarsCov2 viaggerebbe con il respiro a 1,8 metri distanza tra due persone. Con uno starnuto il virus può raggiungere gli 8 metri di distanza. L'Oms potrebbe rivedere regole sull'uso mascherine, al momento ...

 
A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - "Chi può metta, chi non può prenda": un cartello alla base dell'aiuola dell'Alberone, un leccio simbolo del quartiere Appio-Latino a Roma, offre pasta, sugo, olio e altri prodotti a chi in questo periodo di lockdown italiano si trova in difficoltà. Un'iniziativa spontanea nata qualche giorno fa e che vede la panchina sotto l'albero sempre piena di doni alimentari dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Mara Venier torna puntuale in onda domenica. La 29° puntata di “Domenica In”, domenica 5 aprile, alle 14,  in diretta dagli Studi ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ di Roma, avrà come ...

03.04.2020

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Soap

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Nelle anticipazioni delle puntate della fiction di Rai1 Il Paradiso delle signore che andranno in onda dal 13 al 17 aprile è la storia tra Ludovica Brancia e Riccardo ...

03.04.2020

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Televisione

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Grandi film in televisione in questo periodo nel quale gli italiani stanno in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Mel Gibson è il cuore impavido protagonista di 'Braveheart', ...

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33