Huawei Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure, demonstrating global customers' recognition of it for Huawei NetEngine AR series routers and CloudWAN (Huawei SD-WAN) solution.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets.

On Gartner Peer Insights as of March 28, 2020, Huawei has a high overall rating of 4.8/5 stars - second highest rating among almost 30 Customers' Choice vendors in this market. Huawei's SD-WAN Solution is highly recognized by customers from a wide variety of sectors, such as financial services, carrier, and government as it sets itself apart in terms of product capabilities, deployment, O&M, and service support.

"We're thrilled to be named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. I would like to express my gratitude to all customers for the feedback they have shared with us through Gartner Peer Insights," said Gu Xiongfei, President of Huawei WAN Domain. "Huawei is committed to providing first-class solutions and products that meet customer requirements and receive their recognition. In the future, we will hold fast to customer-centricity and continued innovation, and persist in helping customers to accelerate digital transformation."

Driven by the continued innovation and expertise of Huawei NetEngine AR and SD-WAN technologies, Huawei earns the unwavering trust of customers, and its NetEngine AR experiences No. 1 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales revenue for five consecutive years in the global market:

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.