Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Quectel continues to lead the field in 5G technology as its 5G sub-6GHz module becomes available for mass deployment

comunicati

Quectel continues to lead the field in 5G technology as its 5G sub-6GHz module becomes available for mass deployment

02.04.2020 - 15:45

0

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, today announced that its RG500Q-EA 5G NR module has achieved commercial readiness and is now available to support global customers with mass deployment starting now. Featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem, the RG500Q-EA is ideal for a variety of industrial and consumer IoT applications, including business routers, home gateways, customer premises equipment (CPE), MiFi, industrial IoT (IIoT), industrial laptops, PDAs, video surveillance, digital signage, 4K/8K live streaming and many other bandwidth-intensive use cases.

The Quectel RG500Q-EA supports major sub-6GHz frequency bands as well as worldwide LTE-A and WCDMA network coverage, allowing customers to deploy their IoT solutions flexibly in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Other key features of the RG500Q-EA include:

"We are very excited that the RG500Q-EA is now ready for commercial use as it reflects our continuing leadership in 5G technology. This step forward is a major milestone, accelerating and simplifying the roll-out of 5G applications across the globe," said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. "As a world leader in IoT innovations, we have been offering 5G modules with best-in-class wireless performance and simple to integrate designs."

A pioneer of IoT innovation, Quectel was one of the first vendors to offer 5G NR modules and has a market-leading 5G portfolio covering both sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, delivered in LGA and M.2 form factors to perfectly cater for the differing demands of a wide range of IoT applications.

The full text is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-5G-sub-6GHz-module-becomes-available-for-mass-deployment.htm

About Quectel:

Quectel is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel provides one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact: Ashley, +86-551-6586 9386*8016, media@quectel.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Mediagallery

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

(Agenzia Vista) Hong Kong, 03 aprile 2020 Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong Cittadini di Hong Kong di nuovo chiusi in casa dopo la seconda ondata di contagi da coronavirus, ecco gli applausi che riecheggiano tra i palazzi per il personale medico Fonte Twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus il 3 aprile. GRAN BRETAGNA - A Londra è stato inaugurato un nuovo ospedale temporaneo con 4000 posti letto in un centro congressi nella zona Est della città realizzato in soli 9 giorni. FRANCIA - In Francia, un capannone del Marché International de Rungis, il più grande mercato agroalimentare di prodotti freschi del ...

 
Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? Secondo nuovi studi il Coronavirus viaggia nell'aria anche con il semplice respiro. Il virus SarsCov2 viaggerebbe con il respiro a 1,8 metri distanza tra due persone. Con uno starnuto il virus può raggiungere gli 8 metri di distanza. L'Oms potrebbe rivedere regole sull'uso mascherine, al momento ...

 
A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - "Chi può metta, chi non può prenda": un cartello alla base dell'aiuola dell'Alberone, un leccio simbolo del quartiere Appio-Latino a Roma, offre pasta, sugo, olio e altri prodotti a chi in questo periodo di lockdown italiano si trova in difficoltà. Un'iniziativa spontanea nata qualche giorno fa e che vede la panchina sotto l'albero sempre piena di doni alimentari dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Televisione

Domenica In, quanti ospiti da Mara Venier domenica 5 aprile 2020: le anticipazioni

Mara Venier torna puntuale in onda domenica. La 29° puntata di “Domenica In”, domenica 5 aprile, alle 14,  in diretta dagli Studi ‘Fabrizio Frizzi’ di Roma, avrà come ...

03.04.2020

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Soap

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Nelle anticipazioni delle puntate della fiction di Rai1 Il Paradiso delle signore che andranno in onda dal 13 al 17 aprile è la storia tra Ludovica Brancia e Riccardo ...

03.04.2020

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Televisione

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Grandi film in televisione in questo periodo nel quale gli italiani stanno in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Mel Gibson è il cuore impavido protagonista di 'Braveheart', ...

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33