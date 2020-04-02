Edicola

MegaRing, Applied Towards Monitoring Pneumonia Patients in Wuhan, Wins Red Dot Award

02.04.2020 - 09:45

02.04.2020 - 09:45

HANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Germany Red Dot Design Award revealed recently that the Hangzhou Megasens Technology Co., Ltd developed MegaRing - a finger wearable ring largely applied for help against COVID-19 by way of monitoring vital physiological parameters like blood oxygen saturation and heart rate - stood out among six thousand and three hundred products from sixty countries and was crowned the Red Dot: Best of the Best.

The committee said, "The 2020 Red Dot Best Design Award is the top award of the event, which is reserved for the best product. The MegaRing has got what it takes." The percentage for the award hits only one percent alike, according to the committee.

With a novel design coupled with useful functions and an appealing look, the MegaRing has been not only accepted by the industry but also praised during its application in treatments for COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.

The MegaRing features creatively smart medical detecting techniques and is able to accurately monitor oxygen saturation, heart rate, sleep quality and daily steps from the finger. Apart from use in respiratory disease, snoring related difficulties and hypoxemia, wearing the ring can also continuously monitor pertinent physiological indicators for daily health problems. The ring can be used by a reasonably wide array of people, including patients with pneumonia, COPD or snoring related complications, pregnant and lying-in women, and people engaging in running and body building.

The ring is just ten grams in weight and three millimeters deep. Its scalable design allows it to fit most finger sizes and it has a long service duration. Its accompanied big data platform and APP can enable real time remote, continuous monitoring and offer professional data analysis and health advice.

With approvals from both the FDA and CFDA, the ring has been used in clinical applications in many Chinese A-level hospitals. Since February this year, the product has been available in several COVID-19 treating hospitals in Wuhan, including the Wuhan 3rd Hospital and the Wuchang Cabin Hospital. With its corresponding big data platform, the product has been extensively applied towards remotely and in real time monitoring moderate pneumonia patients and quarantine suspects and continuously monitoring cured patients at home, which reduces the frequency of contact by and infection risk for doctors.

Contact: Wangjianjun+86-21-6478-2008 wangjianjun@megahealth.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139668/MegaRing.jpg

