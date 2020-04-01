Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

EW Nutrition Launches Industry-leading Webinar Series With Topical Antimicrobial Resistance Twin Sessions

comunicati

EW Nutrition Launches Industry-leading Webinar Series With Topical Antimicrobial Resistance Twin Sessions

01.04.2020 - 10:15

0

VISBEK, Germany, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, German-based company EW Nutrition took a first step toward serving the animal production industry in these challenging times. The in-feed and on-farm solutions company has started a series of topical webinars on challenging issues such as neonatal pig management, poultry gut health and many more topics.

The first webinar opening the Partners in Progress – Connect series was The silent epidemic: Antimicrobial resistance. How to prevent the next crisis. The event took place in two separate sessions, at 11am CET and 5pm CET, to better serve industry practitioners across all time zones.

The host of these twin events was Dutch expert Twan van Gerwe, Global Technical Manager, Poultry, joined by Fellipe Barbosa, Global Technical Manager for Swine, and Andreas Michels, Head of Biotechnology at EW Nutrition. With over 400 participants in attendance, the webinars offered a presentation on the most recent research and insights into how AMR affects the animal production industry and consequently human health. This was followed by a session of questions and answers in which all three experts provided detailed replies to audience members seeking more specific information.

The series is set to continue with a twin webinar event on Gut health: Managing the interaction of myco- and endotoxins in poultry production. These sessions will be hosted by Marisabel Caballero, Global Technical Manager, Poultry, and address the topic of gut endotoxins, their interactions with feed-borne mycotoxins and their effects in animal welfare, health and productivity. The English session will take place on April 8 at 8am CET and 5pm CET, and a twin Spanish twin session is scheduled on April 15, at 11am and 5pm.

Press contact:Julia Wolfjulia.wolf@ew-nutrition.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Mediagallery

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

(Agenzia Vista) Hong Kong, 03 aprile 2020 Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong Cittadini di Hong Kong di nuovo chiusi in casa dopo la seconda ondata di contagi da coronavirus, ecco gli applausi che riecheggiano tra i palazzi per il personale medico Fonte Twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus il 3 aprile. GRAN BRETAGNA - A Londra è stato inaugurato un nuovo ospedale temporaneo con 4000 posti letto in un centro congressi nella zona Est della città realizzato in soli 9 giorni. FRANCIA - In Francia, un capannone del Marché International de Rungis, il più grande mercato agroalimentare di prodotti freschi del ...

 
Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? Secondo nuovi studi il Coronavirus viaggia nell'aria anche con il semplice respiro. Il virus SarsCov2 viaggerebbe con il respiro a 1,8 metri distanza tra due persone. Con uno starnuto il virus può raggiungere gli 8 metri di distanza. L'Oms potrebbe rivedere regole sull'uso mascherine, al momento ...

 
A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - "Chi può metta, chi non può prenda": un cartello alla base dell'aiuola dell'Alberone, un leccio simbolo del quartiere Appio-Latino a Roma, offre pasta, sugo, olio e altri prodotti a chi in questo periodo di lockdown italiano si trova in difficoltà. Un'iniziativa spontanea nata qualche giorno fa e che vede la panchina sotto l'albero sempre piena di doni alimentari dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Soap

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Nelle anticipazioni delle puntate della fiction di Rai1 Il Paradiso delle signore che andranno in onda dal 13 al 17 aprile è la storia tra Ludovica Brancia e Riccardo ...

03.04.2020

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Televisione

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Grandi film in televisione in questo periodo nel quale gli italiani stanno in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Mel Gibson è il cuore impavido protagonista di 'Braveheart', ...

03.04.2020

Muore a 81 anni Bill Withers, è stato uno dei grandi della black music

Lutto

Muore a 81 anni Bill Withers, è stato uno dei grandi della black music

E' morto all'età di 81 anni, Bill Withers. cantante e musicista statunitense, ha interpretato “Lean on me”, “Ain’t no sunshine”, “Usa me”, “Just the two of us” e “Lovely Day”....

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33