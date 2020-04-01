Edicola

Media Advisory - BMO Expert Podcast on COVID-19 and the Future of the Global Economy

Media Advisory - BMO Expert Podcast on COVID-19 and the Future of the Global Economy

01.04.2020

TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Following BMO Financial Group's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, BMO is providing access to a podcast featuring diverse perspectives on the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and how businesses must evolve and adapt to changing conditions.

In this podcast, BMO experts examine how the current situation compares to the financial crisis of 2008, the long-term economic impact of government and central bank stimulus and relief packages, as well as how companies will succeed, grow, and deliver shareholder value in the "new normal".

 

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, BMO has provided expert cross-sector perspectives to provide context and accurate, relevant and actionable information to help its customers make informed decisions. Visit bmocm.com/COVID-19 for more up-to-the-minute insights.

About BMO Financial Group Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $880 billion as of January 31, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For News Media Enquiries: Colleen Hamilton, Toronto, colleen.hamilton@bmo.com, (647) 461-5196

