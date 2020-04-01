Edicola

GAC MOTOR Responds to COVID-19 Epidemic with Prevention, Protection and Aid

GAC MOTOR Responds to COVID-19 Epidemic with Prevention, Protection and Aid

01.04.2020 - 08:45

GUANGZHOU, China, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, GAC MOTOR has introduced various preventative measures to protect its customers and employees, while working with partners from all regions to assist in the global effort against the epidemic. After overcoming multiple challenges, GAC MOTOR has resumed its operations, striving to ensure its production and supply chain remain unaffected. Despite the outbreak, the company has achieved a 114% year-on-year overseas sales growth for the first quarter of 2020.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, GAC MOTOR introduced different measures to protect its customers, staff, and others in the community. GAC Group - GAC MOTOR's parent company - launched production of face masks in its factories, with manufacturing commencing in under two weeks. In addition, GAC Group donated more than RMB 34.38 million worth of funds, protective supplies, and vehicles to support the prevention and quarantine efforts. GAC Group also delivered medical supplies donated from its overseas partners and sourced via its overseas subsidiaries and distributors to support front-line healthcare workers.

GAC MOTOR has received support and assistance from its distributers and partners in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa after the outbreak in China. Overseas distributers donated and helped source anti-epidemic supplies such as masks and protective goggles.

With the outbreak spreading, GAC MOTOR also took actions for safety of its overseas partners and international car owners. It compiled a guide on business operations during current circumstances, shared experience with overseas partners, and will advise them to launch online platforms for presenting cars to consumers to avoid direct contact. GAC MOTOR has also provided 550,000 face masks to its overseas partners for providing to their employees and customers to the stores, and will provide a batch of N95 cabin air-filters to overseas dealers for replacement per requests from customers in need.

In light of the epidemic, GAC MOTOR has also fast-tracked the implementation of its G-HEALTH Cabin Project. It will integrate environmental-friendly materials into interior design and an air quality system which filters over 97% of PM2.5 particles and inhibit the reproduction of potentially pathogenic bacteria in the air to achieve higher standards of cabin air quality. A triple filter air purification system and certified air conditioning filter to improve the effectiveness of droplet filtering and reduce droplet-based virus transmission will also be equipped with its vehicles.

GAC MOTOR takes the health and safety of customers and employees as a top priority. It remains vigilant in the effort against the epidemic, continues to work with local and oversea communities, and spare no effort to ensure contributing aid and assistance. GAC MOTOR will stay committed to the company's value of caring for customers, employees, community and society, as well as sustainable development during its globalization process.

