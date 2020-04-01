Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Introducing Cytiva - Global Life Sciences Leader

comunicati

Introducing Cytiva - Global Life Sciences Leader

01.04.2020 - 08:45

0

- New Danaher operating company created following completion of $21.4B acquisition by Danaher Corporation

- Previously GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Cytiva will help accelerate growth and innovation in biological therapies

- Leading life sciences brands such as ÄKTA, Amersham, HyClone, MabSelect and Whatman are part of Cytiva

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services that help advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics, launches today. Previously GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Cytiva has nearly 7,000 employees and operations in 40 countries and is part of the Danaher Corporation Life Sciences platform.

Emmanuel Ligner, President of Cytiva, says: "Our foundation of scientific expertise, our team, and our solid customer base place Cytiva in the right position to invest, develop, and accelerate growth in the industry. Our passion for helping bring life-changing therapies to patients is unwavering, and we will continue to introduce innovative technologies to the market which improve productivity for our customers."

Cytiva experts and technologies enabled breakthroughs in science and medicine that have shaped today's biotechnology industry. In 2019, more than 75 percent of the biological therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration relied on Cytiva's technologies for manufacturing. Additionally, Cytiva technology has contributed in the nascent area of cell and gene therapies and has done so since the first successful pediatric trial of CAR-T therapy in 2012. This area continues to have great potential and currently, there are more than 1,000 regenerative medicine clinical trials underway globally1.

Accelerating growth, productivity, and innovation in the sector are major strategic focus areas for the company, as global demand for personalized and advanced biological therapies is ever-increasing. Cytiva drives customer-centered innovation, from idea to commercial development stages, with facilities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It also has centers for customer collaboration and training to enable the development of new therapies, such as the Testa Center in Uppsala, Sweden and with the University of Technology at Sydney.

Cytiva will also continue to pursue collaborations for research, such as the center for advanced biological innovation and manufacturing in Boston with Harvard, MIT, teaching hospitals, and industry partners Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Cytiva's diverse portfolio includes well-recognized brands such as ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex and Xuri. The portfolio spans a full range of instruments, consumables, digital and enterprise solutions and services for research, process development, and complete manufacturing workflows that scale according to customers' needs.

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a 3.3 billion USD global life sciences leader with nearly 7000 associates operating in 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. Visit www.cytiva.com for more.

1 The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Q3 2019 Quarterly Report

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138636/cytiva_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Amedeo Minghi, video dall'ospedale: il cantautore piange commosso

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Lucio Presta attacca duramente Barbara d'Urso: "Produce orrore televisivo"

Mediagallery

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong

(Agenzia Vista) Hong Kong, 03 aprile 2020 Applausi per il personale medico tra i palazzi di Hong Kong Cittadini di Hong Kong di nuovo chiusi in casa dopo la seconda ondata di contagi da coronavirus, ecco gli applausi che riecheggiano tra i palazzi per il personale medico Fonte Twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO: 3 APRILE

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo sull'emergenza coronavirus il 3 aprile. GRAN BRETAGNA - A Londra è stato inaugurato un nuovo ospedale temporaneo con 4000 posti letto in un centro congressi nella zona Est della città realizzato in soli 9 giorni. FRANCIA - In Francia, un capannone del Marché International de Rungis, il più grande mercato agroalimentare di prodotti freschi del ...

 
Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? INFOGRAFICA

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 03 aprile 2020 INFOGRAFICA Il virus si può trasmettere anche per via aerea? Secondo nuovi studi il Coronavirus viaggia nell'aria anche con il semplice respiro. Il virus SarsCov2 viaggerebbe con il respiro a 1,8 metri distanza tra due persone. Con uno starnuto il virus può raggiungere gli 8 metri di distanza. L'Oms potrebbe rivedere regole sull'uso mascherine, al momento ...

 
A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

A Roma l'aiuola solidale dell'Alberone è sempre piena

Roma, 3 apr. (askanews) - "Chi può metta, chi non può prenda": un cartello alla base dell'aiuola dell'Alberone, un leccio simbolo del quartiere Appio-Latino a Roma, offre pasta, sugo, olio e altri prodotti a chi in questo periodo di lockdown italiano si trova in difficoltà. Un'iniziativa spontanea nata qualche giorno fa e che vede la panchina sotto l'albero sempre piena di doni alimentari dei ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Soap

Il Paradiso delle signore, anticipazioni dal 13 al 17 aprile: Ludovica vuole interrompere la gravidanza

Nelle anticipazioni delle puntate della fiction di Rai1 Il Paradiso delle signore che andranno in onda dal 13 al 17 aprile è la storia tra Ludovica Brancia e Riccardo ...

03.04.2020

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Televisione

Braveheart, in tv Mel Gibson cuore impavido, sabato 4 aprile 2020 su Rai4

Grandi film in televisione in questo periodo nel quale gli italiani stanno in casa per l'emergenza Coronavirus. Mel Gibson è il cuore impavido protagonista di 'Braveheart', ...

03.04.2020

Muore a 81 anni Bill Withers, è stato uno dei grandi della black music

Lutto

Muore a 81 anni Bill Withers, è stato uno dei grandi della black music

E' morto all'età di 81 anni, Bill Withers. cantante e musicista statunitense, ha interpretato “Lean on me”, “Ain’t no sunshine”, “Usa me”, “Just the two of us” e “Lovely Day”....

03.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361789818 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33